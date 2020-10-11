Discussion on Mental Health

Ahsania Mission Drug Addiction Treatment and Rehabilitation Center, Gazipur organised a discussion titled "Improving the Mental Health of Drug Addicts" marking the World Mental Health Day on Saturday.

Abu Hassan Mandal, Counsellor, read out the main article highlighting the significance of the day and the importance of mental health, said a press release.

The meeting was attended by Mizanur Rahman, Center Manager, Medical Center, Counselor, Case Manager, Programmer and others.

At the end of the meeting, friendly football matches and cultural programs were organized with the participation of the patients of the center.



