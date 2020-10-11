Video
RCC road construction project running fast

Published : Sunday, 11 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Oct 10: Implementation works of a major road construction project are progressing fast despite the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic situation at present.
Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC) has been implementing the project for developing all the city's important roads and drains for the welfare of the city dwellers with an estimated cost of around Taka 172.98 crore.
City Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton revealed this while visiting the road carpeting works of a four-lane road from Bilsimla Railway crossing to Kasiadanga crossing to see for himself its progress.


