75 arrested in anti-drug drives in city

Police claimed to have arrested 75 persons and seized different types of contrabands narcotics from their possession during anti-drug drives in the capital in last 24 hours as of 6:00am on Saturday, an official release said.

"Around 7,936 pieces of yaba pills, 325 grams of heroin, 1-kg 180 grams hemp and 27 bottles of phensidyls were recovered during the drives in different city areas," Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) said in the media release.

Police personnel from various city thanas and detective branch (DB) of police conducted the drives starting at 6:00am on Friday.

A total of 47 cases were filed with different police stations under narcotics control act in these regard.








