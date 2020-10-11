

Stranded Bangladeshi expatriates face trouble over C-19 test



Unfortunately, despite the extension of work permit and visa processing time, Bangladeshis seeking to go to the KSA are currently facing another problem: too little time to test C-19, while the KSA requires C-19 positive certificate. Currently, the Saudi Arabian Airlines are issuing tickets and setting flight schedules in such a way that a passenger is not getting even 24 hours for Covid-19 test. Due to inadequate time to test and tight flight schedule, many of them are threatened to miss their flights.



However, to collect samples and carry out tests of so many expatriate workers within such a little time is a huge challenge to the health workers, related to collect samples and test. Many workers fear that they might lose their jobs if they fail to return to their workplaces before the expiry of their visas and iqama. Question remains, if it happen who will take the responsibility.



However, at present, Covid-19 test is being carried out in Dhaka by three institutions. Dhaka North City Corporation Market is the only sample collection centre for expatriate workers which is not fully capable to take such tremendous pressure at current situation. So, a new sample collection centre is needed for the expatriate workers. At the same time, they should be given priority or special arrangement should be set up for them so that they can get the report of C-19 test within very short time.











Moreover, the Saudi Arabian Airlines should issue tickets and set flight schedules in a way so that people can get at least 48 hours to do their tests. At the same time, Saudi Arabian Airlines and Biman Bangladesh Airlines should increase the number of flight which is now only 19 in a week.



It is important to mention that Saudi Arabia is the biggest remittance-generating country for Bangladesh. Last year, $3.647 billion were sent from Saudi Arabia. To ensure remittance inflow smooth, Bangladesh government must take more diplomatic effort to extend the time of visa processing and work permit of the stranded Bangladeshi expatriate workers. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) agreed, in last month, to extend visas for the Bangladeshi expatriates who returned home from the country on holiday but could not go back to the kingdom due to the ongoing Corona pandemic. The country has extended time for visa process, for those whose visas have already expired, and their work permits would remain valid until October 30. Reportedly, around 55,000 stranded Bangladeshis workers have been waiting to return to their workplaces in Saudi Arabia since March due to the pandemic.Unfortunately, despite the extension of work permit and visa processing time, Bangladeshis seeking to go to the KSA are currently facing another problem: too little time to test C-19, while the KSA requires C-19 positive certificate. Currently, the Saudi Arabian Airlines are issuing tickets and setting flight schedules in such a way that a passenger is not getting even 24 hours for Covid-19 test. Due to inadequate time to test and tight flight schedule, many of them are threatened to miss their flights.However, to collect samples and carry out tests of so many expatriate workers within such a little time is a huge challenge to the health workers, related to collect samples and test. Many workers fear that they might lose their jobs if they fail to return to their workplaces before the expiry of their visas and iqama. Question remains, if it happen who will take the responsibility.However, at present, Covid-19 test is being carried out in Dhaka by three institutions. Dhaka North City Corporation Market is the only sample collection centre for expatriate workers which is not fully capable to take such tremendous pressure at current situation. So, a new sample collection centre is needed for the expatriate workers. At the same time, they should be given priority or special arrangement should be set up for them so that they can get the report of C-19 test within very short time.Moreover, the Saudi Arabian Airlines should issue tickets and set flight schedules in a way so that people can get at least 48 hours to do their tests. At the same time, Saudi Arabian Airlines and Biman Bangladesh Airlines should increase the number of flight which is now only 19 in a week.It is important to mention that Saudi Arabia is the biggest remittance-generating country for Bangladesh. Last year, $3.647 billion were sent from Saudi Arabia. To ensure remittance inflow smooth, Bangladesh government must take more diplomatic effort to extend the time of visa processing and work permit of the stranded Bangladeshi expatriate workers.