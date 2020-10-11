Commendable initiative of DNCC





There are numerous canals in Dhaka city which were always unprotected and occupied by land gravers. They are filled with waste, causing water logging. Even short-term moderate rains often cause water logging on the roads. Dhaka WASA and Dhaka's two city corporations are planning to reclaim the occupied canals by evicting illegal installations.



But the question remains as to how effective this plan will be in the face of the the influential people, as well as how long it will take. It is unbearable for the city dwellers to carry out economic and normal life as long as the water crisis continues. Recently, the Mayor of Dhaka North City Corporation himself inspected the canals in and around Mirpur and assured them of recovery. He went to Mirpur to recover the Godakhali canal.



Mosquitoes are easily produced from here as it is filled with wastages. Dhaka North City Corporation has so far recovered 9 canals which is very commendable. However, the rest of the canals need to be cleaned and the work must be continued to reduce water logging and human suffering.











Mamun Hossain Agun

Department of Political Science,

