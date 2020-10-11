

Maintaining good employee relations



During the pandemic situation, an organization always tries to recruit a limited number of employees to minimize cost. If one or two employees remain absent, then it is very difficult to run the operation smoothly. In that case, support from colleagues is very important and it can happen only the colleagues have good relationships among themselves. It is important that the employees share a healthy relationship with each other to deliver their best performances.



Importance of employee relations: If the employees do not have good interrelations among themselves, then it is very difficult to achieve common goal. A good relationship leads to good team bonding and a good team achieves their common goal very easily. It is important that employees share a healthy relationship with each other at the workplace. The reasons are as follows:



a. Work becomes easy if it is shared among all: One employee cannot solve all problems if he/she cannot share it with others. Problem solving can be quicker if the team members can share their ideas.

b. The organization becomes a happy place to work: Family is one of the best examples for a good relationship. If the employees work as family members, then it is a very comfortable way to achieve the common goal.

d. Discourages conflicts among individuals: A healthy relationship reduces conflicts and fights among individuals in the workplace. Healthy relationship contributes to strong bonding among individuals.

e. Reduces the problem of absenteeism at the workplace: Healthy employee relationship reduces absenteeism at the workplace because the employees feel comfortable to work together.

f. One never knows when he/she will need others' help: Problem can arise any time anywhere. A good relationship can help mitigate the problem.



How to improve employee relations: Organizations must look after their employee relations to ascertain whether it is healthy or not. It is important to improve employee relation so that difficult jobs can be done easily. Here are some ways to develop employee relations:



1. Encourage individuals to share their work with each other

2. Assign them targets and ask the team members to contribute equally and achieve the target within the desired time frame

3. Encourage effective communication among the team members

4. Written modes of communication must be promoted among the employees for better transparency

5. Organize some motivational event or social activities



Role of communication in maintaining good employee relations: Without proper communication achieving targets may become quite challenging. Complexity, conflict, and various issues may arise because of poor communication. The importance of communication:



1. Communication must be transparent and precise for ensuring warm relationship among employees

2. The employees must be clear about what is being expected from them

3. Do not change statements quite often

4. Think twice before you speak. Avoid using foul words against anyone at the workplace as it spoils the ambience of the office and leads to several disputes among individuals

5. Important information should be passed on in the presence of each and every employee for better clarity



Role of motivation: Without motivation it is not possible to maintain good relationship between employee and employer. If employees are motivated in their workplace the productivity increases substantially. Motivation plays an important role in creating and maintaining healthy employee relationship.



A motivated employee works better and at a much faster rate as compared to others: A motivated employee finishes his/her work in due time and can inspire others to finish their work in time. Motivation is also the key for creating good relationship and team bonding in the workplace.



Simple words like "Well done" and "Bravo" can work wonders: It is wrong to assume that financial benefits alone is enough to boost the morale of employees. Simple words of appreciation and encouragement can go a long way to motivate the employees. Words like "Well done", "Bravo", "Great" "Wow" can work wonder on the employees' morale and can help create healthy relationship in the workplace.



A token of appreciation is a must: If an employee work effectively and to the satisfaction of the authority, then the organization should give some cash, gift voucher or crest as rewards for his/her excellent work. This will inspire the employee to devote more time and energy in his/her work. Organizations should arrange award ceremonies in the workplace on a monthly or quarterly basis.



Job rotations and promotions are important: During the pandemic situation most of the employees of the organization are working in 'roster duty' basis so that job rotation is very important in this situation or when an employee falls sick, other employees can come forward and do their jobs. This is vital for every organization because if this does not happen then valuable works will be left undone. Therefore, organizations need to have the provision of job rotation which will help employees get expertise in various areas. Besides, for motivating the employees, organizations should promote the deserving employees in due course. This will inspire the employee to give his/her best to the organization.



If an organisation can follow the above suggestions, then it will be beneficial to the organization, employee, and country.

The writer is assistant chief- HR,

East West University















