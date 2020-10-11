

Need to teach our sons how to behave



The recent rape cases of Noakhali and Sylhet caught the eyes of everyone in the country. This instigated protests which people from all walks of lives are joining in. The subsequent discussions and the protests took the social media by storm. Even the UN and Amnesty International took notice of the incidents and came forward to condemn these actions of crime.



"There can be no excuses here - the Bangladeshi authorities must immediately launch a thorough and impartial investigation and bring those responsible for this vicious attack to justice through fair trials without recourse to the death penalty," said Sultan Mohammed Zakaria, South Asia Researcher at Amnesty International. UN resident coordinator, Mia Seppo tweeted, "These are heinous crimes and grave violations of human rights." "The UN continues to work hand in hand with all partners to reinforce a systematic approach to address gender discriminatory social norms and toxic masculinity through prevention programmes and build a society where women and girls are free, safe and can thrive."



A lot of people are asking plenty of questions as to what could be the reason behind this epidemic of rape in this country. Many people are blaming the "system" without any specifications. But what is this "system"? The prime reason of this rampant sexual violence in this country is our society, its structure, how it values men and women and the different ways it treats the two genders. Do you want a safe environment for your daughters? In that case, start it by educating your sons first. You may wonder why.



When we ask women to behave in a girly way, that is, in a more conserved and reserved manner in the society, we give our sons a feeling of superiority, a sense of entitlement. When we ask our sons not to cry or tell them that it is not manly to cry or to give up, we sow a sentiment in their minds that weakness is something that is to be associated with girls.



We, as a society constantly teach our girls what they should wear, how they should behave in order to stay safe. We stay so busy in educating girls about their lifestyle instead of teaching our sons how they should behave with women, how they should learn to respect women regardless of the clothes worn or lifestyle chosen. And by doing so, generations after generations, a victim-blaming culture starts growing in the society.



In many cases, it can be seen that, if a girl who has been subjected to sexual harassment brings the matter forward to her parents, the parents tend to restrict her movement. It is often thought that being subjected to rape would destroy the reputation of the victims and their families in the society as it kills the girls' honour. The stigma against a rape victim in our society is severe. Rape is the only crime in our society where the victim is shamed more than the criminal responsible for the crime. It is the patriarchal society which is responsible for putting women's dignity in their genitals.

Something that has been circulating around these days is that, girls should learn self-defense in order to protect themselves. Learning self-defense is definitely an important life skill, but this again gives power to the rapists as you are again putting down the responsibility of protecting women on themselves. Why should girls have to learn self-defense to be safe? Isn't security of life a basic right of every human being? Moreover, if I have to learn self-defense to protect myself, this simply means the government has failed to give me the security that I deserve.



However, our Honourable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has declared zero tolerance against rape and sexual violence like that of terrorism, militancy and narcotics, and warned that the government will take stern action against the culprits.



In the steps of growing up, we do not teach our sons that it is their responsibility to ensure a respectable behaviour around women. Rather they are taught that it is the girls who should change how they should behave in order to be safe. This gives the men power to rape, harass and beat up women without assuming any responsibility.



Let us start teaching our sons how to respect women. A man should not have to relate women to their mothers or sisters in order to respect them. Let's teach them to respect women as human beings and nail the idea in their minds that every human being deserves equal respect.

The writer is a student of Department of Women and Gender Studies, University

