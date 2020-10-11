

Addressing mental health



If we look around us, we will get a lot of stories like these. Though common, they are not good for our mental health. Coupled with this the sudden blow of pandemic has heavily affected our mental health. Gradually our normal lifestyle is becoming dysfunctional and we are entering into an abysmal uncertain zone of which we cannot predict much. Dark suspense is swarming around us and henceforth we are going through mental turmoil. From government-to private organization-to common people, everything and everybody is in some sort of threat and this fear is leading us to the disturbing alley of anxiety.



Before dissecting the issue, we must know what mental health refers to. To simply put it, mental health is greatly associated with feeling and it is our overwhelming feeling that we cannot control causes our mental breakdown. Sometimes coping up with the situation becomes tough- so tough that- we cannot take it anymore and take refuge to drug, alcohol or we commit suicide. Whenever something happens against our will or something which we expect but do not get or achieve may cause great fear, chaos, and anxiety inside us. When we submit to this anxiety lane, we become depressed and depression welcomes disaster.



Depression is a common mental illness and it has reached the level of plague. Nowadays we do have almost everything except peace in our society. Apart from the physical world we now do have a virtual world where the young generation loves to spend most of their time. Life is full of options nowadays and we cannot properly choose. Choice makes us confident and it thus leads us to the path of success. But, fear of failure always remains even after becoming successful. And when we anticipate any fearful outcome or any negative outcome, we can easily get depressed.



It is a great shame that our society still does not receive a mentally unstable person with a warm welcome rather mentally ill person is seen as a deranged person or a psycho. We create an environment of shame around that person. They are stigmatized and sometimes ostracized from their known world and this turns into an awfully traumatic experience for the person which lives and lingers inside the mind.

Addressing mental health

Mental illness such as depression, obsessive-compulsive disorder, bipolar, schizophrenia etc are very common and one out of five people are affected by this. We are living in a very competitive world and thus a chaotic one too. Life is a race here. Who will topple who has become the perennial question and mantra of survival? The fittest will survive. But, how do we choose a fit person? When the competition itself is ill and maddening then it is very difficult to identify who is fit and who is not.



Whatever the case is, we need to talk about mental health. We cannot ignore and hide it. It is very difficult to judge people's mental condition just by looking at the outlook. We never know what is happening inside. So, mentally ill people need to talk and share their journey of life; they need to share their feelings with relatives and friends. The more they hide the more they will suffer. It will slowly ruin their inner state of mind and consequently will have a huge effect on physical health too. Hence, sharing is important and it will help to relieve the pain. The solution will come if only they talk.



However, question is that have we prepared that ground of talking and sharing? Are we ready to give them that particular space? Many people believe that it is an invisible illness and that is why there is no cure. The invisible worm that causes this illness cannot be rooted out so, sometimes common belief is that it is better to ignore or avoid the person. Silly we are. Instead of extending our friendship and love, we create an atmosphere of partition and separation. The mentally ill person becomes more panicked by encountering this devilish attitude. They lose the urge to share their pain. They create a boundary and they feel that it is their fault and they are responsible for their mental disorder. Out of this horrible thinking, they even commit suicide too.



Thus, the thought of sharing scares the mentally ill people. As they have got the ominous and gruesome signal from the people around them, they feel ashamed. Slowly they cocoon themselves and lose their normal world. Their freedom and liberty are thus curtailed.



This is really depressing and devastating. We must be more accommodating. We can a consult psychiatrist too. Time has come to break the stigma of mental health. It cannot be a taboo. It is so normal as a fever is. A mentally ill person needs care, friendship, and love. That is all. Friends and families can be their physicians. Their guidance, love, and openness can make any mentally ill person fit within months. Understanding, care, and love can play the role of magic; and see! how easily we can be great magicians just by being a bit kind and gentle.



We must say YES to mental health. Only then we can accept the mentally challenged people. Making a culture of talking, sharing, and communication is pivotal. We must have a mentality of 'make people better' anyhow. 'How to help people to get better?' could be the question that we always need to ask ourselves. We must consider that 'talking about mental health' is fantastic.



Having said so, I must say that a patient must be strong. He or she must possess the ability to think that somehow or anyhow I will get over it. It is a test and I have to fight and win. Our life is full of ups and downs. English Romantic poet Shelly once said, "I fall upon the thorns of life! I bleed!" Whatever happens, we have to overcome and if someone cannot do it alone, the person needs to take help from others. Only then life will offer life.



Yes, it is true that people around me might not understand my journey of life: my pain and suffering. But, a mentally challenged person must think that S/he is not alone. It is just a normal disease. It gets better but takes a test. A person must think that he must survive and live a good life again- a challenge to reborn. It's like reincarnation. I must quote Shelly here: "If winter comes, can Spring be far behind?" Life has to go on and we the people must encourage and help mentally challenged persons to talk.



This is true to the rape victims too. Yes, it will affect their normal journey of life. But this is not the end. They must think it is a violence done against her and she is not to blame. So, she has to live and taste life again like a phoenix bird. I know, it is easy to say and write; however, one must choose a life of hope. We must not forget '"Hope" is the thing with feathers'.

The writer is an Assistant Professor of the Department of English, Daffodil International University















Subha is a university student and her parents have just got divorced. She does not know what to do and who to live with-father or mother? She is overwhelmed with anxiety as she cannot share the issue with her friends. She becomes depressed. In the case of Fahim, it is quite different. He is broke because he has had a break up with his beloved just a few days ago. Everybody knows about their relationship and sometimes they were the example of true love. Now, the world has fallen apart and he does not know how to handle this situation. He is undone.If we look around us, we will get a lot of stories like these. Though common, they are not good for our mental health. Coupled with this the sudden blow of pandemic has heavily affected our mental health. Gradually our normal lifestyle is becoming dysfunctional and we are entering into an abysmal uncertain zone of which we cannot predict much. Dark suspense is swarming around us and henceforth we are going through mental turmoil. From government-to private organization-to common people, everything and everybody is in some sort of threat and this fear is leading us to the disturbing alley of anxiety.Before dissecting the issue, we must know what mental health refers to. To simply put it, mental health is greatly associated with feeling and it is our overwhelming feeling that we cannot control causes our mental breakdown. Sometimes coping up with the situation becomes tough- so tough that- we cannot take it anymore and take refuge to drug, alcohol or we commit suicide. Whenever something happens against our will or something which we expect but do not get or achieve may cause great fear, chaos, and anxiety inside us. When we submit to this anxiety lane, we become depressed and depression welcomes disaster.Depression is a common mental illness and it has reached the level of plague. Nowadays we do have almost everything except peace in our society. Apart from the physical world we now do have a virtual world where the young generation loves to spend most of their time. Life is full of options nowadays and we cannot properly choose. Choice makes us confident and it thus leads us to the path of success. But, fear of failure always remains even after becoming successful. And when we anticipate any fearful outcome or any negative outcome, we can easily get depressed.It is a great shame that our society still does not receive a mentally unstable person with a warm welcome rather mentally ill person is seen as a deranged person or a psycho. We create an environment of shame around that person. They are stigmatized and sometimes ostracized from their known world and this turns into an awfully traumatic experience for the person which lives and lingers inside the mind.Mental illness such as depression, obsessive-compulsive disorder, bipolar, schizophrenia etc are very common and one out of five people are affected by this. We are living in a very competitive world and thus a chaotic one too. Life is a race here. Who will topple who has become the perennial question and mantra of survival? The fittest will survive. But, how do we choose a fit person? When the competition itself is ill and maddening then it is very difficult to identify who is fit and who is not.Whatever the case is, we need to talk about mental health. We cannot ignore and hide it. It is very difficult to judge people's mental condition just by looking at the outlook. We never know what is happening inside. So, mentally ill people need to talk and share their journey of life; they need to share their feelings with relatives and friends. The more they hide the more they will suffer. It will slowly ruin their inner state of mind and consequently will have a huge effect on physical health too. Hence, sharing is important and it will help to relieve the pain. The solution will come if only they talk.However, question is that have we prepared that ground of talking and sharing? Are we ready to give them that particular space? Many people believe that it is an invisible illness and that is why there is no cure. The invisible worm that causes this illness cannot be rooted out so, sometimes common belief is that it is better to ignore or avoid the person. Silly we are. Instead of extending our friendship and love, we create an atmosphere of partition and separation. The mentally ill person becomes more panicked by encountering this devilish attitude. They lose the urge to share their pain. They create a boundary and they feel that it is their fault and they are responsible for their mental disorder. Out of this horrible thinking, they even commit suicide too.Thus, the thought of sharing scares the mentally ill people. As they have got the ominous and gruesome signal from the people around them, they feel ashamed. Slowly they cocoon themselves and lose their normal world. Their freedom and liberty are thus curtailed.This is really depressing and devastating. We must be more accommodating. We can a consult psychiatrist too. Time has come to break the stigma of mental health. It cannot be a taboo. It is so normal as a fever is. A mentally ill person needs care, friendship, and love. That is all. Friends and families can be their physicians. Their guidance, love, and openness can make any mentally ill person fit within months. Understanding, care, and love can play the role of magic; and see! how easily we can be great magicians just by being a bit kind and gentle.We must say YES to mental health. Only then we can accept the mentally challenged people. Making a culture of talking, sharing, and communication is pivotal. We must have a mentality of 'make people better' anyhow. 'How to help people to get better?' could be the question that we always need to ask ourselves. We must consider that 'talking about mental health' is fantastic.Having said so, I must say that a patient must be strong. He or she must possess the ability to think that somehow or anyhow I will get over it. It is a test and I have to fight and win. Our life is full of ups and downs. English Romantic poet Shelly once said, "I fall upon the thorns of life! I bleed!" Whatever happens, we have to overcome and if someone cannot do it alone, the person needs to take help from others. Only then life will offer life.Yes, it is true that people around me might not understand my journey of life: my pain and suffering. But, a mentally challenged person must think that S/he is not alone. It is just a normal disease. It gets better but takes a test. A person must think that he must survive and live a good life again- a challenge to reborn. It's like reincarnation. I must quote Shelly here: "If winter comes, can Spring be far behind?" Life has to go on and we the people must encourage and help mentally challenged persons to talk.This is true to the rape victims too. Yes, it will affect their normal journey of life. But this is not the end. They must think it is a violence done against her and she is not to blame. So, she has to live and taste life again like a phoenix bird. I know, it is easy to say and write; however, one must choose a life of hope. We must not forget '"Hope" is the thing with feathers'.The writer is an Assistant Professor of the Department of English, Daffodil International University