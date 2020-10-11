

Border killings: Shame on Bangladesh, India



During the meeting, India reiterated its hollow promises ad infinitum that it would put a stop to the border killings but the past experiences suggest that the chances for an end to the unwanted border deaths are close to zero. Border killings have topped the agenda of many high level meetings between the two countries including heads of the governments, ministerial and DG-levels of the two border guard forces but these meetings have yielded a little or no result until today.



The good sign is that both countries have agreed for effective execution of the Coordinated Border Management Plan (CBMP), enhancement of coordinated efforts between the two border forces and education of people on both border sides in order to minimize border incidents. But the border killings have been mostly committed by the Indian border security personnel and they have enjoyed extraordinary impunity. And the stark truth is if this culture of impunity is not shed, things may not change one iota in the future.



Another current hot issue that came into view during the JCC meeting was India's recent decision to slap a ban on its onion exports to Bangladesh. This sudden restriction without prior notice has put Bangladesh in an awkward position that prompted Dhaka to find new sources for this spice like Myanmar and Pakistan that stirred debates in the media in both countries. This is not new that India has put a ban on its onion exports to Bangladesh. In late last year, identical situation arose when India undertook the similar measures. But its onion exports have not been seen either disrupted or in short supply to other countries particularly in the Middle East.



On the issue of Rohingya repatriation, Bangladesh has long been seeking India's active support and cooperation but Delhi's response has remained wishy-washy. Its economic interests in Myanmar may have outweighed its intention to side with Bangladesh to mitigate this apocalyptic humanitarian crisis. However, during the JCC meeting, India's External Affairs Minister, Dr S Jaishankar, stressed the importance of safe and speedy return of an estimated 1.1 million displaced Rohingyas to Myanmar.



Meanwhile, Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr Abdul Momen reminded India that unless the Rohingya crisis is resolved quickly, displaced Rohingyas could be lured into terrorist activities that would be a headache for both Bangladesh and India disrupting peace and security. He urged India's leverage to address the issue in the interest for both countries.



Water sharing issue of 6 joint rivers plus Teesta has long been put on the back burner with an agreement over Teesta dangling under the nose of Bangladesh over the past many years. Although it has been long past time for India to resolve Teesta water sharing issue, the ball remained in India's court with any resolution hardly imminent. In the recently held JCC meeting, both sides reiterated their commitment to finalizing an interim agreement for sharing waters of these common rivers and convening a ministerial level Joint River Commission (JRC) meeting between the two countries.



Another sore topic discussed in the JCC meeting was the anti-dumping or anti-circumvention duties imposed by India on the export of Bangladesh jute and other some certain products. Also discussed in the meeting was the removal of all forms of trade barriers which have largely stymied Bangladesh exports to India despite having duty free access of Bangladeshi products into the Indian market under SAFTA. As a result, the two-way balance of trade is vastly in India's favour with its exports to Bangladesh amounting to an annual average of $10 billion while Bangladesh exports to India account for a mere $1 billion a year.



The JCC meeting focused on delays in loan disbursement by the Indian authorities to execute manyinfrastructure development projects undertaken in Bangladesh under the three Lines of Credit (LoC) agreementwhich was inked between Bangladesh government and Exim Bank of India in 2010. A high level monitoring committee is expected to come into being to review and expedite the implementation of the LoC projects.



Despite disagreement on many issues, Bangladesh government under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been keen to keep building on strong bilateral relations between the two countries. However, India's nonchalant shrugs and attitudes toward resolving many bilateral issues including Teesta deal have made Bangladeshis increasing restive against India. But people of Bangladesh strongly pin hopes on their Prime Minister who is not susceptible to any sort of subjugation by any of our neighbours for the economic growth and prosperity by maintaining relationships with any country based on common interests not only on common friendships.

The writer is a senior journalist















