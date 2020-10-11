Human chains protest violence against women





KISHOREGANJ: District unit of Sushasoner Jonno Nagorik (Sujan), formed a human chain on Shaheed Syed Nazrul Islam Medical College premises in the district town on Saturday, protesting the rise in violence and rape against women across the country.

District Sujan President Principal Rafiqul Islam Khan presided over the programme.

It was addressed, among others, by General Secretary (GS) of Bangladesh Mahila Parishad district unit Atia Rahman, District Mahila Awami League GS Bilkis Begum, ex-councillor Hasina Hayder Chameli, Advocate Nasir Uddin Faruqui, Advocate Hamida Begum, and District Sujan GS Prodip Kumar Sarker.









The speakers urged the law enforcers to play strict role in preventing violence against women and the government to enact laws for giving death penalty to the rapists.

BHANDARIA, PIROJPUR: A human chain under the banner of 'Student Community For Justice' was formed on the Shaheed Minar premises in Bhandaria Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

The organisation executive members Hridoy Halder, Kazi Hijbullah, Anup Halder, Asif Khan took part in the hour-long human chain programme that was held from 10am to11am.

