Two held in rape cases in two districts

Nine more contract corona in Thakurgaon

Three ‘commit suicide’ in two districts

22 people nabbed with drugs in six districts

You Might Also Like

You Might Also Like

To mark the World Migratory Bird Day, a roadside campaign was held in Patnitala Upazila of Naogaon on Saturday.photo: observer

Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury

Developed & Maintenance by i2soft

Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663E-mail: [email protected]