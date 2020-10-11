Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 11 October, 2020, 10:06 AM
Advance Search
latest 3 die in Feni as train hits bus      
Home Countryside

22 people nabbed with drugs in six districts

Published : Sunday, 11 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26
Our Correspondents

A total of 22 people including a woman were arrested with drugs in separate drives in six districts- Joypurhat, Noakhali, Kishoreganj, Magura, Khulna and Rajshahi, in three days.
JOYPURHAT: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) detained 17 people while taking drugs in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday night.
Joypurhat RAB-5 Company Commander Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) MM Mohaimenur Rashid said a team of the elite force detained 17 drug addicts red-handed during drives at different places in the district town.
The detainees were handed over to Joypurhat Sadar Police Station (PS) after filing of separate cases under the Narcotics Control Act, the ASP added.
NOAKHALI: Police, in a drive, arrested a woman with 1,500 yaba tablets from Purba Maijchora area under Sudharam PS in the district town on Friday night.
The arrested person is Parvin Begum, 35, wife of Md Sumon, a resident of Pashchim Maijchora Village.
Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive at Bangla Bazar in Purba Maijchora area at night and arrested the woman with yaba tablets.
After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with the PS, the arrested was sent to jail following a court order on Saturday noon.
Sudharam PS Inspector (Investigation) Thomas Barua confirmed the matter.
KISHOREGANJ: RAB members, in a drive, arrested a youth with 288 bottles of phensedyl from Bhairab Upazila in the district on Friday night.
The arrested person is Md Rizon Mia, 21, son of Joynal Abedin of Matherpara Village in Madhabpur Upazila of Habiganj.
Deputy Director of RAB-14 (CPC- 3) Company Commander ASP Rafiuddin Mohammad Jubayer said a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Durjoy Intersection area in Bhairab Upazila at night and arrested him with phensedyl from a private car.
A case under the Narcotics Control Act was field with Bhairab Model PS in this connection, the ASP added.
MOHAMMADPUR, MAGURA: Police arrested a young man along with two hemp plants from Mohammadpur Upazila of the district on Thursday night.
Arrested Md Zahirul Islam, 23, is the son of Md Borak Sarder of Jashabantapur Village under Palashbari Union in the upazila.
Police said, on information that Zahirul has been farming hemp near his house for long, a team of the law-enforcers raided there about 10:45pm and arrested him.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Mohammadpur PS Tarak Biswas confirmed the matter adding that, a case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed in this connection.
DUMURIA, KHULNA: Police arrested a man with hemp plants in Dumuria Upazila of the district on Thursday.
The arrested person is Meghnath Biswas, 58, a resident of the upazila.
Following the order of Dumuria PS OC Aminul Islam Biplob, a team led by Sub-Inspector Amzad Hossain arrested Meghnath with two plants while he was farming the hemp.
A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with PS in this connection.  
RAJSHAHI: RAB members arrested a man along with 1.99 kilograms of heroin from Godagari Upazila in the district on Wednesday afternoon.
Arrested Rabiul Islam, 50, is a resident of Chapainawabganj Municipality.
In a press release issued on Wednesday, RAB sources said a team of the elite force, in a drive in the afternoon, arrested Rabiul from Ramnagar Village in the upazila.




However, he was handed over to Godagari PS after filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act, the press release added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Human chains protest violence against women
To mark the World Migratory Bird Day
22 people nabbed with drugs in six districts
Three ‘commit suicide’ in two districts
Vitamin A+ Campaign begins at Lohagara
Nine more contract corona in Thakurgaon
26th death anniv of SM Sultan observed in Narail
Two held in rape cases in two districts


Latest News
3 die in Feni as train hits bus
Trump holds 1st public event since COVID-19 diagnosis
Spain edge Switzerland to stay top of Nations League group
Japan to continue supporting Bangladesh's development
Quader asks party men to remain alert against conspiracies
Japan to continue supporting Bangladesh’s development
Tinni's death: Jamirul gives confessional statement to Jhenidah court
N Korea unveils 'monster' new missile
Death penalty will be maximum punishment for rape: State Minister
32nd span of Padma Bridge likely to be installed Sunday
Most Read News
Stand against moral turpitude and social unrest
3rd time lucky for Shomi Kaiser?
Bangladeshi origin Dabirul made 'Order of the British Empire'
'Teen gang' member hacked dead in N'ganj; 2 held
COVID-19 deaths in country reach 5,500
BNP candidate Anisur boycotts election
Noakhali woman assault: PBI team visits spot with 3 accused
Masudur, Faruke made NILS IU president, secy
Japan to continue supporting Bangladesh's development
Tinni's death: Jamirul gives confessional statement to Jhenidah court
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft