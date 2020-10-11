22 people nabbed with drugs in six districts





JOYPURHAT: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) detained 17 people while taking drugs in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday night.

Joypurhat RAB-5 Company Commander Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) MM Mohaimenur Rashid said a team of the elite force detained 17 drug addicts red-handed during drives at different places in the district town.

The detainees were handed over to Joypurhat Sadar Police Station (PS) after filing of separate cases under the Narcotics Control Act, the ASP added.

NOAKHALI: Police, in a drive, arrested a woman with 1,500 yaba tablets from Purba Maijchora area under Sudharam PS in the district town on Friday night.

The arrested person is Parvin Begum, 35, wife of Md Sumon, a resident of Pashchim Maijchora Village.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive at Bangla Bazar in Purba Maijchora area at night and arrested the woman with yaba tablets.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with the PS, the arrested was sent to jail following a court order on Saturday noon.

Sudharam PS Inspector (Investigation) Thomas Barua confirmed the matter.

KISHOREGANJ: RAB members, in a drive, arrested a youth with 288 bottles of phensedyl from Bhairab Upazila in the district on Friday night.

The arrested person is Md Rizon Mia, 21, son of Joynal Abedin of Matherpara Village in Madhabpur Upazila of Habiganj.

Deputy Director of RAB-14 (CPC- 3) Company Commander ASP Rafiuddin Mohammad Jubayer said a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Durjoy Intersection area in Bhairab Upazila at night and arrested him with phensedyl from a private car.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was field with Bhairab Model PS in this connection, the ASP added.

MOHAMMADPUR, MAGURA: Police arrested a young man along with two hemp plants from Mohammadpur Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

Arrested Md Zahirul Islam, 23, is the son of Md Borak Sarder of Jashabantapur Village under Palashbari Union in the upazila.

Police said, on information that Zahirul has been farming hemp near his house for long, a team of the law-enforcers raided there about 10:45pm and arrested him.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Mohammadpur PS Tarak Biswas confirmed the matter adding that, a case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed in this connection.

DUMURIA, KHULNA: Police arrested a man with hemp plants in Dumuria Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The arrested person is Meghnath Biswas, 58, a resident of the upazila.

Following the order of Dumuria PS OC Aminul Islam Biplob, a team led by Sub-Inspector Amzad Hossain arrested Meghnath with two plants while he was farming the hemp.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with PS in this connection.

RAJSHAHI: RAB members arrested a man along with 1.99 kilograms of heroin from Godagari Upazila in the district on Wednesday afternoon.

Arrested Rabiul Islam, 50, is a resident of Chapainawabganj Municipality.

In a press release issued on Wednesday, RAB sources said a team of the elite force, in a drive in the afternoon, arrested Rabiul from Ramnagar Village in the upazila.









However, he was handed over to Godagari PS after filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act, the press release added.





