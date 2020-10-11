Video
Three ‘commit suicide’ in two districts

Published : Sunday, 11 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Our Correspondents

Three young men committed suicide in separate incidents in two districts- Noakhali and Manikganj, in two days.
NOAKHALI: Two teenage boys reportedly committed suicide in separate incidents in Kabirhat and Chatkhil upazilas of the district in two days.
A teenage boy committed suicide by taking poison in Kabirhat Upazila on Friday.
Deceased Rifat Hossain, 18, was the son of Nazrul Islam, a resident of Kandirpar area under Sundalpur Union in the upazila. He was studied in a polytechnic institute in Dhaka.
Local sources said Rifat developed a love affair with a girl in the area.
As his father teased him about the matter, Rifat drank poison in the morning out of huff.
Later, he was rushed to Noakhali General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
On the other hand, a teenage boy committed suicide by hanging himself in Chatkhil Upazila of the district on Thursday night.
The deceased was identified as Foisal Mahmud Murad, 17, son of Manik Mia, a resident of Chhoto Jibannagar Village under Khilpara Union in the upazila.
Police and local sources said he hanged himself from a coconut tree nearby the house at night.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy on Friday noon. 
MANIKGANJ: A van puller reportedly committed suicide in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.
Deceased Sabbir Hossain, 18, was the son of Jalal Mia, a resident of Salandi Village under Betila-Mitra Union in the upazila.
Local sources said Sabbir loved a girl of neighbouring village. Hearing news of her marriage, he committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling in the house in the afternoon.


