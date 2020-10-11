Vitamin A+ Campaign begins at Lohagara



Joint Secretary of the Health Services Division Dr AM Parvez Rahim speaking as chief guest at the inaugural function of Vitamin A+ Campaign in Lohagara Upazila of Chattogram on Saturday. photo: observer

On the occasion, a discussion meeting was held at the Upazila Health Complex conference hall.

Presided over by Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Mohammad Hanif, the meeting was addressed by Joint Secretary of the Health Services Division Dr AM Parvez Rahim as chief guest.

Among others, Health Director of Chattogram Health Division Dr Hasan Shahriar Kabir, Chattogram Civil Surgeon Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi, Lohagara Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Ahsan Habib Jitu, and Lohagara Police Station Officer-in-Charge Zaker Hossain Mahmud were present as special guests.

The chief guest said under the efficient leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the Health Division has made remarkable development.















