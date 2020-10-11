Nine more contract corona in Thakurgaon

THAKURGAON, Oct 10: Nine more people tested positive for coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours, raising the total number of cases to 1,159 here.

Civil Surgeon Md Mahfuzar Rahman Sarker confirmed the information on Saturday.

Reports which came from the National Institute of Laboratory Medicine and Referral Centre in Dhaka on Saturday found the nine persons positive for the virus.

So far, 796 people have been recovered from the virus while 21 died of it in the district.



