Sunday, 11 October, 2020, 10:06 AM
26th death anniv of SM Sultan observed in Narail

Published : Sunday, 11 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22
Our Correspondent

To mark the 26th death anniversary of world renowned artist SM Sultan, different public and private organisations placed wreaths on his grave at SM Sultan Complex on Saturday. photo: observer

NARAIL, Oct 10: The 26th death anniversary of world renowned artist SM Sultan was observed in the district on Saturday.
On the occasion, SM Sultan Foundation and the district administration organised Qur'an recitation at SM Sultan Complex.
Besides, different public and private organisations placed wreaths on his grave.
Among others, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anjuman Ara, Additional DC (General) Md Yarul Islam, Additional District Magistrate Sumi Majumder, Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Salma Selim, General Secretary (GS) of SM Sultan Foundation Ashikur Rahman Miku, Narail Press Club President Enamul Kabir Tuku, its GS Shamimul Islam Tulu, Chairman of SM Sultan Shishu Charu and Karukala Foundation Sheikh Hanif, and Principal of SM Sultan Bengal Fine Arts College Anadi Bala were present.




It may be mentioned that this world-renowned artist was born on August 10, 1924 in Machhimdia Village in Narail, and died on October 10, 1994 at the Jashore Memorial Military Hospital.


