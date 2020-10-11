Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 11 October, 2020, 10:06 AM
Advance Search
latest 3 die in Feni as train hits bus      
Home Countryside

Two held in rape cases in two districts

Published : Sunday, 11 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27
Our Correspondents

Two persons were arrested in separate rape cases in two districts- Cox's Bazar and Khulna, on Friday.
COX'S BAZAR: Police arrested a man for violating a schoolgirl in Ramu Upazila of the district on Friday.
Additional Superintend of Police (ASP) Rafiqul Islam, in a press release on Saturday noon, confirmed the matter.
The press release said the victim, a fifth grader at a local government primary school in Joarianala Union of the upazila, was talking with one of her friends in Ramu Tea Garden area in the evening.
At that time, one Saiful along with his friend Shahed forcibly raped her there.
Hearing cry for help, locals rescued the victim and took her OCC Centre in Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital.
Being informed, police later arrested Saiful Islam Sohel, son of Nurul Islam of Pahariapara area, at night.
A case was filed with Ramu Police Station on Saturday.
PAIKGACHA, KHULNA: A man has been arrested on Friday afternoon after he allegedly raped his niece making the entire family unconscious in Raruli Village of Paikgacha Upazila.
The arrested person is Asanur Rahman Gazi, son of Abdul Malek Gazi, a resident of the area.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Paikgacha PS Ezaj Shafi said Asanur went to his cousin sister's house six days before on October 4. At around 10:30pm, he made the entire family members unconscious offering soft drink after mixing it with strong sedatives.
The OC said Asanur made three members including his niece unconscious offering the soft drinks. Then he raped his unconscious niece when all other family members turned unconscious.
As the girl became sick at night, she was admitted to Paikgacha Upazila Health Complex later that night.
The victim's father filed a case with the PS over the incident on Friday.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Human chains protest violence against women
To mark the World Migratory Bird Day
22 people nabbed with drugs in six districts
Three ‘commit suicide’ in two districts
Vitamin A+ Campaign begins at Lohagara
Nine more contract corona in Thakurgaon
26th death anniv of SM Sultan observed in Narail
Two held in rape cases in two districts


Latest News
3 die in Feni as train hits bus
Trump holds 1st public event since COVID-19 diagnosis
Spain edge Switzerland to stay top of Nations League group
Japan to continue supporting Bangladesh's development
Quader asks party men to remain alert against conspiracies
Japan to continue supporting Bangladesh’s development
Tinni's death: Jamirul gives confessional statement to Jhenidah court
N Korea unveils 'monster' new missile
Death penalty will be maximum punishment for rape: State Minister
32nd span of Padma Bridge likely to be installed Sunday
Most Read News
Stand against moral turpitude and social unrest
3rd time lucky for Shomi Kaiser?
Bangladeshi origin Dabirul made 'Order of the British Empire'
'Teen gang' member hacked dead in N'ganj; 2 held
COVID-19 deaths in country reach 5,500
BNP candidate Anisur boycotts election
Noakhali woman assault: PBI team visits spot with 3 accused
Masudur, Faruke made NILS IU president, secy
Japan to continue supporting Bangladesh's development
Tinni's death: Jamirul gives confessional statement to Jhenidah court
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft