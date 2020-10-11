Two held in rape cases in two districts





COX'S BAZAR: Police arrested a man for violating a schoolgirl in Ramu Upazila of the district on Friday.

Additional Superintend of Police (ASP) Rafiqul Islam, in a press release on Saturday noon, confirmed the matter.

The press release said the victim, a fifth grader at a local government primary school in Joarianala Union of the upazila, was talking with one of her friends in Ramu Tea Garden area in the evening.

At that time, one Saiful along with his friend Shahed forcibly raped her there.

Hearing cry for help, locals rescued the victim and took her OCC Centre in Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital.

Being informed, police later arrested Saiful Islam Sohel, son of Nurul Islam of Pahariapara area, at night.

A case was filed with Ramu Police Station on Saturday.

PAIKGACHA, KHULNA: A man has been arrested on Friday afternoon after he allegedly raped his niece making the entire family unconscious in Raruli Village of Paikgacha Upazila.

The arrested person is Asanur Rahman Gazi, son of Abdul Malek Gazi, a resident of the area.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Paikgacha PS Ezaj Shafi said Asanur went to his cousin sister's house six days before on October 4. At around 10:30pm, he made the entire family members unconscious offering soft drink after mixing it with strong sedatives.

The OC said Asanur made three members including his niece unconscious offering the soft drinks. Then he raped his unconscious niece when all other family members turned unconscious.

As the girl became sick at night, she was admitted to Paikgacha Upazila Health Complex later that night.

The victim's father filed a case with the PS over the incident on Friday.















