Sunday, 11 October, 2020, 10:05 AM
Guava season ends with dull trading in southern region

Published : Sunday, 11 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Our Correspondent

BARISHAL, Oct 10: The guava season of Aatghar-Kuriana and Bhimruli of Pirojpur and Jhalakati districts ended recently with dull trading amid corona crisis.
The floating bazaar of Bhimruli witnessed thin arrivals of wholesalers. Growers and wholesalers suffered unexpected loss. Even tourists' arrival was very poor as well.
In the past 10 years, arrivals of tourists from different parts of the country were high in the haat in Jhalakati. Aatghara-Kuriana guava garden owners saw very poor arrival of advance buyers from other parts of the country.
Guava has been been cultivated in thousands of hectares of land at Aatghar-Kuriana in the bordering areas of Jhalakati and Pirojpur for long. Guavas of these areas are sold at Bhimruli floating haat. Advance buyers collect guavas from this haat and carry those on small and medium boats to their respective destinations. Wholesalers take guavas to country's different parts.
But this year the haat experienced a very dull trading due to corona pandemic. Growers could not sell guavas at even Tk 10 per kg. The wholesale rate was Tk 12 to 15 per kg.
As a result, growers suffered huge losses and garden purchasers lost capital. The season ended in such a damaging situation.
Guavas of Mukundapuri, Lata and Purnamondol varieties in Aatghar-Kuriana are popular and very nutritious. These guavas are known as 'Barishal Guava' in different bordering haats and bazaars of India's Kolkata, West Bengal and Tripura.
But this year, wholesalers from different areas were less interested. They did not come to Bhimruli Haat taking life risk.
There were very thin arrivals of wholesalers at Bhimruli floating haat and the gardens of Aatghar-Kuriana. Few of them came from Dhaka, Narayanganj, Chattogram, Khulna, Noakhali and Faridpur. They made some purchases of guavas and took these to their destinations by boats and trawlers.
Every year, about 20 to 25 tonnes of guavas are produced in Aatghar, Shatadashkathi, Kafurkathi, Bhimruli, Zindakathi, Dumuria, Khajuria, Baukathi, Himanandakathi, Poshanda, Ramjankathi, Sawrakathi, and Kachabalia villages.
This year the season of guava in Jhalakathi-Pirojpur ended after the month of Bhadra.
Meanwhile, growers are selling hog plums and lemons of Barishal at Bhimruli floating haat as co-opting fruits of guavas.
However, growers are hoping profitable guava cultivation in the next     season.


