Police-magistracy conference held in Feni

FENI, Oct 10: A police-magistracy conference was held at the District and Sessions Judge Court Auditorium on Saturday.District and Sessions Judge Dr Begum Jebunnesa was present as chief guest at the programme while Chief Judicial Magistrate Mohammad Abdur Rahim was in the chair.It was attended, among others, by Additional District and Sessions Judge Syed Kaiser Mosharraf Yusuf, Superintendent of Police Khandakar Nurunnabi, Civil Surgeon Mir Mobarak Hossen, Additional District Magistrate Md Golam Zakaria, Public Prosecutor Hafez Ahmed, and District Lawyer Association's General Secretary Advocate Parthalal Chowdhury.Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Tauhidul Haque delivered the welcome note.The chief guest stressed the need for proper inquiry in cases and their speedy disposal.