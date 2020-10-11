76 journos get financial help in Bagerhat





Information Ministry's Joint Secretary (Press) SM Mahfuzul Haque, as chief guest, handed over the donation cheques at a function held at Bagerhat Press Club (BPC) auditorium on Saturday.

Through Bangladesh Journalists Welfare Trust (BJWT), each journalist got cheque of Tk 10,000.

Deputy Commissioner and President of BJWT's District Selection Committee Md Mamunur Rashid presided over the function.









At that time, Bagerhat SP Pankaj Chandra Roy, District Information Officer Md Zaharul Islam, personal officer of Sheikh Helal Uddin, MP, Md Firozul Islam, BPC President Md Mozaffar Hossen, ex-presidents Professor ABM Mosharraf Hossen and Ahad Uddin Haider, Vice-President Nihar Ranjan Saha, Assistant General Secretary Sheikh Azmal Hossen, and ex-GS of Kochua Press Club Samiran Baran Paik were also present.





