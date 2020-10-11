Housewife electrocuted in Noakhali

NOAKHALI, Oct 10: A housewife was electrocuted in Kabirhat Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.

Deceased Moniza Khatun, 34, was the wife of Abdur Rahman, a resident of Pashchim Nalua Buddhinagar Village under Dhansiri Union in the upazila.

Local sources said she came in contact with electrified tin of the house at around 4pm while working at home, which left her dead on the spot.

Officer-in-Charge of Kabirhat Police Station Mirza Mohammad Hasan confirmed the incident.







