Sunday, 11 October, 2020, 10:05 AM
Countryside

5 minors drown in 3 dists

Published : Sunday, 11 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28
Our Correspondents

Five minor children including two siblings drowned in separate water bodies in three districts- Bhola, Kurigram and Cox's Bazar, on Friday. 
BHOLA: Two minor sisters drowned in a pond in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.
The deceased were identified as Samia Akhter, 8, and her sister Lamia Akhter, 6, daughters Md Jashim Uddin of Uttar Bheduria Village in the upazila.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sadar Model Police Station Md Enayet Hossain said the duo went missing in a pond nearby their house at noon while taking bath in it.
Later, family members recovered the bodies from the pond at around 4pm, the OC added.
ROWMARI, KURIGRAM: Two minor girls drowned in a water body in Rowmari Upazila on Friday.
The deceased were identified as Amena Khatun, 8, daughter of Salim Uddin, and Jiniya Aktar, 7, daughter of Hafizur Rahman, residents of Purarchar Village. They were cousins in relation.
Police sources said the minor sisters fell in a water body at around 10am while collecting water lilies from there in the area.
Later, locals rescued them and took to Rowmari Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the minor girls dead.
Residential Doctor of the hospital Dr Nazmul confirmed the incident.
PEKUA, COX'S BAZAR: A minor boy drowned in a pond in Pekua Upazila of the district on Friday noon.
The deceased was identified as Abdu Rahman, 5, son of Mahabu Ali, a resident of Uttar Matbar Para area in the upazila.
The deceased's father said his son slipped into a pond nearby the house at noon while playing beside it.
Later, family members recovered the body from the pond.


