Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 11 October, 2020, 10:05 AM
Advance Search
latest 3 die in Feni as train hits bus      
Home Countryside

Triple Murder Case

Three put on five-day remand

Published : Sunday, 11 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Our Correspondent

KHULNA, Oct 10: A court here on Saturday granted five-day remand of three accused in Khulna triple murder case.
The accused are suspended Khanjahan Ali Thana unit Awami League Vice-President Sheikh Zakaria, his brother Milton and another Razu.
Judge of No. 3 Metropolitan Magistrate Court of Khulna Shahidul Islam granted the remand cancelling their bail petition.
Earlier, Investigation Officer and Inspector of Detective Branch of Khulna Metropolitan Police Md Enamul Haque placed them before the CMM court seeking 10-day remand.
A total of 13 out of 22 accused in FIR, so far, were arrested after the killing.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Human chains protest violence against women
To mark the World Migratory Bird Day
22 people nabbed with drugs in six districts
Three ‘commit suicide’ in two districts
Vitamin A+ Campaign begins at Lohagara
Nine more contract corona in Thakurgaon
26th death anniv of SM Sultan observed in Narail
Two held in rape cases in two districts


Latest News
3 die in Feni as train hits bus
Trump holds 1st public event since COVID-19 diagnosis
Spain edge Switzerland to stay top of Nations League group
Japan to continue supporting Bangladesh's development
Quader asks party men to remain alert against conspiracies
Japan to continue supporting Bangladesh’s development
Tinni's death: Jamirul gives confessional statement to Jhenidah court
N Korea unveils 'monster' new missile
Death penalty will be maximum punishment for rape: State Minister
32nd span of Padma Bridge likely to be installed Sunday
Most Read News
Stand against moral turpitude and social unrest
3rd time lucky for Shomi Kaiser?
Bangladeshi origin Dabirul made 'Order of the British Empire'
'Teen gang' member hacked dead in N'ganj; 2 held
COVID-19 deaths in country reach 5,500
BNP candidate Anisur boycotts election
Noakhali woman assault: PBI team visits spot with 3 accused
Masudur, Faruke made NILS IU president, secy
Japan to continue supporting Bangladesh's development
Tinni's death: Jamirul gives confessional statement to Jhenidah court
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft