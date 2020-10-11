Three put on five-day remand

KHULNA, Oct 10: A court here on Saturday granted five-day remand of three accused in Khulna triple murder case.

The accused are suspended Khanjahan Ali Thana unit Awami League Vice-President Sheikh Zakaria, his brother Milton and another Razu.

Judge of No. 3 Metropolitan Magistrate Court of Khulna Shahidul Islam granted the remand cancelling their bail petition.

Earlier, Investigation Officer and Inspector of Detective Branch of Khulna Metropolitan Police Md Enamul Haque placed them before the CMM court seeking 10-day remand.

A total of 13 out of 22 accused in FIR, so far, were arrested after the killing.





