Motorcyclist killed in Laxmipur road accident

KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR, Oct 10: A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident in Ramgati Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Md Dalim Uddin, 21, son of Humayun Majhi, a resident of Samity Bazar area in Subarnachar Upazila of Noakhali.

Police and local sources said a truck hit a motorcycle on the Ramgati-Sonapur Road in front of Haji A Gafur High School at around 11pm, leaving its rider dead on the spot.

Officer-in-Charge of Ramgati Police Station Mohammad Solaiman confirmed the incident.









