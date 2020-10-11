Video
Sunday, 11 October, 2020
Five persons found dead in five districts

Published : Sunday, 11 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Our Correspondents

Five persons were found dead in separate incidents in five districts- Gopalganj, Bhola, Kurigram, Satkhira and Sirajganj, in two days.
GOPALGANJ: Police recovered the body of a young woman from the Madhumati River in Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.
The identity of the deceased, aged about 21, could not be known immediately.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Gopalganj Sadar Police Station (PS) Monirul Islam said locals spotted the body in the river in Ichhakhali area and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Gopalganj 250-bed General Hospital morgue for an autopsy, the OC added.
LALMOHAN, BHOLA: Police recovered the body of a housewife from Lalmohan Upazila in the district early Saturday.
The deceased was identified as Sonia Akhter, 20, wife of Juwel of Uttar Lord Harding Village in the upazila.
Deceased's Father Liton Shikdar alleged that Sonia's in-laws killed her at night and circulated the news that she committed suicide by drinking poison.
The in-laws had been torturing her for long, he added.
However, a case was filed with Lalmohan PS accusing six persons in this connection.
The deceased's husband went into hiding after the incident, but police detained Sonia' father-in-law.
There is no injury mark was found on the deceased's body, said Lalmohan PS OC Maksudur Rahman Murad.
The reason behind her death will be known after getting autopsy report, the OC added.
FULBARI, KURIGRAM: Police recovered the throat-slit body of a man in Fulbari Upazila of the district on Friday.
The deceased was identified as Babu, son of Abdur Rashid, a resident of Betdighi Union in the upazila.
Family sources said Babu went out of the house on Thursday with his battery-run auto-rickshaw.
Later on Friday morning, locals spotted his throat-slit body in a field beside the Madilahat-Birampur Road and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Fulbari PS OC Md Fakhrul Islam confirmed the incident.
SATKHIRA: Police recovered the body of a child in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday morning, about 12 hours after he went missing.
Deceased Hridoy Mondal, 9, was the son of Bikash Mondal, a resident of Shibpur Union in the upazila. He was a third grader at Jhikra Primary School.
Satkhira Sadar Circle Additional Superintend of Police (ASP) Mirza Salah Uddin said the boy went missing on Thursday late afternoon when he went outside of the house to play.
Later, locals spotted his body in a paddy field in the area in the morning and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.
However, police detained five neighbours for questioning in this connection, the ASP added.
SIRAJGANJ: Police recovered the body of a man from the Baral River in Shahjadpur Upazila of the district early Friday.
The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.
Police sources said locals saw the floating body in the river in Buri Putajia area at around 1:35am and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Sirajganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Shahjadpur PS OC Fazle Ashiq confirmed the incident.


