World Mental Health Day observed



To mark the World Mental Health Day, Pabna Mental Hospital brought out a colourful rally in the district town on Saturday. photo: observer

PABNA, Oct 10: The World Mental Health Day was observed here on Saturday with the theme 'Mental health for all'.To mark the day, a colourful rally paraded the Mental Hospital area here.Later, a discussion meeting was held at hospital auditorium with its Superintendent of the hospital Dr Ratan Kumar Roy in the chair.Residential Medical Officer of the hospital Dr AK Shafiul Azam also spoke at the meeting.Speakers said, according to the data of World Health Organisation (WHO), every 40 seconds, someone in the world commits suicide out of mental disorders like depression. The information is scary enough. So, the WHO started the initiative to observe the World Mental Health Day to raise awareness about the common psychological problems and remove stigma attached to those.They also said there is a need for more psychological support, investing in mental health programmes and reducing the prevalence of death owing to mental health conditions.