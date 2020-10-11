Vegetable prices soar in Meherpur as downpour disrupts farming





Meherpur is famous as a vegetable growing district. This year's excessive rain disrupted vegetable farming here. As the farmers can hardly meet the demand, the price of vegetables is soaring.

Locals said such price hike of vegetables was not noticed in the last few years. The price has increased by at least Tk 10 per kg.

Local farmers produce different vegetables round the year and sell those at local wholesale markets. Retailers buy the products from the markets and sell those at local kitchen markets. But the price of the same product varies from market to market.

On Sunday last, per kg cucumber was selling at Tk 60 wholesale rate and Tk 80 retail rate; pointed gourd Tk 45 wholesale rate and Tk 60 retail rate; bitter gourd Tk 50 wholesale rate and Tk 60 retail rate; eggplant Tk 50 wholesale rate and Tk 60 retail rate; potato Tk 36 wholesale rate and Tk 40 retail rate; arum Tk 30 wholesale rate and Tk 40 retail rate; papaya Tk 20 wholesale rate and Tk 30 retail rate; cabbage Tk 30 wholesale rate and Tk 40 retail rate; medium size pumpkins Tk 30 wholesale rate and Tk 40 retail rate; and lady's finger Tk 35 wholesale rate and 45 retail rate.

It may be noted here that this price was noticed not only in the town markets but also in rural markets too.

Local warehouse owners said farmers are now bringing fewer vegetables to the market than before due to product damage by heavy rainfall. So, the prices have increased as there is gap between the demand and the supply.

Mamun, a vegetable trader from Dhaka, said, he used to send 800 kg of different vegetables to the capital city every week. But now he cannot send more than 200 kg per week due to less supply.

Kalu, a retailer of Amjhupi market, said most of the green vegetables are being sent to Dhaka and different other districts; so, there is less supply to local markets, increasing the price.

Rafiqul Alam, president of Consumers Association of Bangladesh, Meherpur unit, said the vegetable market had never been controlled. On the other hand, this year's flood disrupted vegetable farming in different districts. To meet the demand, the vegetables of Meherpur are being sent to other districts. So, the vegetable prices have increased locally.

He, however, hoped that the prices will come down in the coming winter season.















MEHERPUR, Oct 10: Downpour has caused rise in vegetable prices in the district.Meherpur is famous as a vegetable growing district. This year's excessive rain disrupted vegetable farming here. As the farmers can hardly meet the demand, the price of vegetables is soaring.Locals said such price hike of vegetables was not noticed in the last few years. The price has increased by at least Tk 10 per kg.Local farmers produce different vegetables round the year and sell those at local wholesale markets. Retailers buy the products from the markets and sell those at local kitchen markets. But the price of the same product varies from market to market.On Sunday last, per kg cucumber was selling at Tk 60 wholesale rate and Tk 80 retail rate; pointed gourd Tk 45 wholesale rate and Tk 60 retail rate; bitter gourd Tk 50 wholesale rate and Tk 60 retail rate; eggplant Tk 50 wholesale rate and Tk 60 retail rate; potato Tk 36 wholesale rate and Tk 40 retail rate; arum Tk 30 wholesale rate and Tk 40 retail rate; papaya Tk 20 wholesale rate and Tk 30 retail rate; cabbage Tk 30 wholesale rate and Tk 40 retail rate; medium size pumpkins Tk 30 wholesale rate and Tk 40 retail rate; and lady's finger Tk 35 wholesale rate and 45 retail rate.It may be noted here that this price was noticed not only in the town markets but also in rural markets too.Local warehouse owners said farmers are now bringing fewer vegetables to the market than before due to product damage by heavy rainfall. So, the prices have increased as there is gap between the demand and the supply.Mamun, a vegetable trader from Dhaka, said, he used to send 800 kg of different vegetables to the capital city every week. But now he cannot send more than 200 kg per week due to less supply.Kalu, a retailer of Amjhupi market, said most of the green vegetables are being sent to Dhaka and different other districts; so, there is less supply to local markets, increasing the price.Rafiqul Alam, president of Consumers Association of Bangladesh, Meherpur unit, said the vegetable market had never been controlled. On the other hand, this year's flood disrupted vegetable farming in different districts. To meet the demand, the vegetables of Meherpur are being sent to other districts. So, the vegetable prices have increased locally.He, however, hoped that the prices will come down in the coming winter season.