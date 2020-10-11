Delta slams Louisiana

LAKE CHARLES, Oct 10: Hurricane Delta, now a Category 1 storm, made landfall near Creole, Louisiana, on Friday evening, with nearly 11 million people in the storm's path. Hundreds of thousands in Texas and Louisiana lost power as the storm travelled north, bringing powerful winds and heavy rainfall further inland.

The hurricane barrelled into the Gulf Coast as a Category 2 storm, but weakened to a Category 1 about an hour later. Forecasters are still warning of a "life-threatening" surge of seawater in some areas. -AFP