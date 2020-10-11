Video
Sunday, 11 October, 2020, 10:04 AM
Home Foreign News

Twitter tightens rules

Published : Sunday, 11 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 10: Twitter said on Friday it will take down calls for violence starting after polls close on US election day and slap warnings on premature victory claims to fight efforts to undermine the election.
When it comes to a winner in any race, Twitter will require an announcement by an election official or a public projection from at least two authoritative, national news outlets making independent election calls.
The California tech giant will also invite people to add their thoughts to retweets instead of just mindlessly sharing, according to legal lead Vijaya Gadde and product lead Kayvon Beykpour.
The platform, a favourite method of communicating for President Donald Trump, will also broaden its application of warning labels for misleading tweets by candidates leading up to election day on November 3.   -AFP


