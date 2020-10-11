Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 11 October, 2020, 10:04 AM
Advance Search
latest 3 die in Feni as train hits bus      
Home Foreign News

N Korea displays ballistic missiles

Published : Sunday, 11 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42

SEOUL, Oct 10: An apparently emotional Kim Jong Un apologised for failing to improve North Koreans' lives in an address to an unprecedented predawn military parade on Saturday that showcased the country's long-range ballistic missiles for the first time in two years.
The country marked the 75th anniversary of the founding of its ruling Workers' Party with a raft of concerts and festivals, and the ceremony was seen around the region as an event where Kim could deliver messages to domestic and foreign audiences.
The parade featured North Korea's ballistic missiles for the first time since Kim began meeting with international leaders, including U.S. President Donald Trump, in 2018.
"We will continue to build our national defence power and self-defensive war deterrence," Kim said, but vowed that the country's military power would not be used preemptively. He made no direct mention of the United States or the now-stalled denuclearisation talks.   -REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Delta slams Louisiana
Twitter tightens rules
N Korea displays ballistic missiles
Coronavirus: Key updates
Pak Army to support Imran govt according to Constitution
Pompeo warns of China risks ahead of US-India talks
Armenia, Azerbaijan clash amid Karabakh truce
Political activists hold placards and cut-outs of India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi


Latest News
3 die in Feni as train hits bus
Trump holds 1st public event since COVID-19 diagnosis
Spain edge Switzerland to stay top of Nations League group
Japan to continue supporting Bangladesh's development
Quader asks party men to remain alert against conspiracies
Japan to continue supporting Bangladesh’s development
Tinni's death: Jamirul gives confessional statement to Jhenidah court
N Korea unveils 'monster' new missile
Death penalty will be maximum punishment for rape: State Minister
32nd span of Padma Bridge likely to be installed Sunday
Most Read News
Stand against moral turpitude and social unrest
3rd time lucky for Shomi Kaiser?
Bangladeshi origin Dabirul made 'Order of the British Empire'
'Teen gang' member hacked dead in N'ganj; 2 held
COVID-19 deaths in country reach 5,500
BNP candidate Anisur boycotts election
Noakhali woman assault: PBI team visits spot with 3 accused
Masudur, Faruke made NILS IU president, secy
Japan to continue supporting Bangladesh's development
Tinni's death: Jamirul gives confessional statement to Jhenidah court
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft