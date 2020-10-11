Video
Coronavirus: Key updates

Published : Sunday, 11 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39

PARÍS, Oct 10: The latest developments in the coronavirus crisis are:
MORE THAN 36.5M CASES
Across the world 1,063,766 people have died of the coronavirus since it first emerged in China late last year. Almost 37 million cases have been officially diagnosed. The US has the highest death toll, with 212,789, followed by Brazil with 148,957, India 106,490, Mexico 83,096 and Britain 42,679.
LATIN AMERICA SUFFERS WORST
Latin America and the Caribbean will suffer the worst economic and health impact from the coronavirus, the World Bank said in forecasting a nearly 8.0 percent drop in regional GDP.
"Our region is suffering the worst economic and health impacts of Covid-19 of anywhere in the world," according to Carlos Felipe Jaramillo, the Bank's regional vice    president.
MICROSOFT STAY AT HOME
Software giant Microsoft is to let employees work from home permanently if they choose to, becoming the latest employer to expand work-from-home provisions prompted by the pandemic, Chief People Officer Kathleen Hogan said in a note to employees obtained by tech news outlet The Verge. "The Covid-19 pandemic has challenged all of us to think, live and work in new ways," Hogan said.
EXTRA SUPPORT FOR UK FIRMS
The British government said it would pay up to two-thirds of staff monthly wages to firms forced to close over the winter months, as infection rates skyrocket. Finance minister Rishi Sunak extended a scheme launched just two weeks ago for workers taking reduced hours to help businesses required to shut as part of efforts to cut transmission rates. More than 42,000 people have died in the outbreak in Britain -- the worst toll in Europe -- and concern is mounting about a potentially deadlier second wave.
MADRID STATE OF EMERGENCY
Spain's federal government declares a state of emergency for the virus-hit Madrid area to enforce a new partial lockdown, overriding both strong opposition from the regional authorities and a ruling by judges, who had cancelled the restrictions. The lockdown covers some 4.5 million people in and around the capital, where the rate of infections is twice the national average, itself the highest in the EU.
RUSSIA INFECTIONS RECORD
Russia registers a record daily number of new coronavirus infections, surpassing its previous high from May. The 12,126 new infections bring the total number of confirmed cases to 1,272,238 -- the fourth highest in the world.   -AFP


