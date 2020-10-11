Video
Sunday, 11 October, 2020
Pak Army to support Imran govt according to Constitution

Published : Sunday, 11 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, Oct 10: Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday said that the Pakistan Army continued to support the government, whenever asked, according to the guidelines of the Constitution and the law.
Addressing the passing out parade of cadets at the Pakistan Military Academy Kakul, Gen Bajwa said the army had always supported the nation in the same way the nation had supported the army, especially when it was fighting physical battles.
He added that the army would continue to support the government and "defend our democratic values to the hilt".
"We Pakistanis have proved that we can do wonders when we keep our national interests above our parochial, institutional and personal interests," he said.
He told the cadets that they were joining an army that "not only defeated the scourge of terrorism but also gave a bloody nose to an army five times bigger in February 2019".
Talking about the diversity of people recruited in the army, he said the Pakistan Army was a true reflection of the nation it represented. "You are a true microcosm of Pakistan," he told them.
Gen Bajwa cautioned the cadets that they would be held accountable for the prosperity and security of Pakistan, terming it a "unique burden of love and responsibility".
"I count it as a great honour that we stand before the nation as a trusted and accountable institution," he said.
"You must realise that peace is not an end in itself. Our efforts of decades will be wasted if we cannot protect the base from where our nation will rise to the heights of economic sovereignty and ideological maturity, thus truly becoming Quaid's Pakistan."
The COAS said that Pakistan's institutions were growing stronger and were working together to serve the country.   -DAWN


