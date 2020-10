Political activists hold placards and cut-outs of India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi















Political activists hold placards and cut-outs of India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath during a protest to condemn the alleged gang-rape and murder of a teenaged woman at Hathras in Uttar Pradesh state, on the eve of International Day of the Girl Child in Mumbai on October 10. photo : AFP