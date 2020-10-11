Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 11 October, 2020, 10:03 AM
Advance Search
latest 3 die in Feni as train hits bus      
Home Sports

Firmino brace helps Brazil hammer Bolivia in WC qualifier

Published : Sunday, 11 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73

Brazil's Neymar (C) celebrates with teammates Douglas Luiz (L) and Thiago Silva a goal scored by Philippe Coutinho (not depicted), during the 2022 FIFA World Cup South American qualifier football match against Bolivia at the Neo Quimica Arena, also known as Itaquerao, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on October 9, 2020, amid the COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic. photo: AFP

Brazil's Neymar (C) celebrates with teammates Douglas Luiz (L) and Thiago Silva a goal scored by Philippe Coutinho (not depicted), during the 2022 FIFA World Cup South American qualifier football match against Bolivia at the Neo Quimica Arena, also known as Itaquerao, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on October 9, 2020, amid the COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic. photo: AFP

SAO PAULO, OCT 10: Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino scored a brace as Brazil romped to a 5-0 victory over Bolivia in their opening 2022 World Cup qualifier on Friday.
Barcelona playmaker Philippe Coutinho and Paris Saint-Germain defender Marquinhos also got on the scoresheet while star forward Neymar set up two goals in a totally one-sided encounter that sent Brazil top of the South American qualifying table.
In a Corinthians Arena deserted due to Covid-19 restrictions, Bolivia showed almost no ambition as Brazil dominated throughout, with PSG's Neymar starting after overcoming a back problem.
Inside the first minute, winger Everton volleyed wide from inside the six-yard box and three minutes later his cross was headed off-target by Marquinhos from a similar position.
Bolivia couldn't get out of their half, or on the ball, as Coutinho and Everton created a slew of chances down Brazil's left.
The pressure told on 16 minutes as Marquinhos headed home from an identical position to his earlier chance as full-back Danilo swung over a cross from the right following a short corner.
Even a first half downpour couldn't dampen Brazil's thrust as Coutinho forced a diving one-handed save from goalkeeper Carlos Lampe with a deflected shot.
At times it looked like a handball game with Brazil camped on the edge of Bolivia's box, and the visitors keeping 10 men behind the ball at all times.
But on the half hour, left-back Renan Lodi got in behind the defence and his cross from the left was turned home from barely a yard out by Firmino.
Lampe made a fine one-handed save from a Casemiro free-kick and then smothered a close range finish by Neymar.
By the end of the first half, Bolivia had had less than 20 percent possession and their only shot at goal was a free-kick from 40 yards by Fernando Salidas that didn't even beat the wall.
If there were still any doubts Brazil would stroll to victory, they were dispelled three minutes into the second period when a sublime pass from Neymar presented Firmino with a tap-in from six yards.
On 65 minutes, a cross from Coutinho flew into the net off the unlucky Jose Carrasco's chest.
Coutinho then got on the scoresheet heading home a cross from Neymar from six yards.
Neymar's attempts to join retired great Ronaldo as Brazil's second highest scorer of all time were frustrated by an offside flag and an injury time save by Lampe.
In the night's other match, Atalanta pair Duvan Zapata and Luis Muriel fired Colombia to a 3-0 win over Venezuela.
Zapata slid in a Juan Cuadrado cross from inside the six-yard box on 16 minutes and a brace from Muriel had settled the match by half-time.   -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Cavani says Herrera helped convince him to join ManU
Tsitsipas vows to return a 'stronger person' after French Open heartbreak
Footballer Rashford tops list of UK honours for key virus workers
Djokovic and Nadal eye history in Roland Garros blockbuster
Firmino brace helps Brazil hammer Bolivia in WC qualifier
Siddikur's wish to play Olympics once again
Four matches decided in opener
Miraz blessed with a baby boy


Latest News
3 die in Feni as train hits bus
Trump holds 1st public event since COVID-19 diagnosis
Spain edge Switzerland to stay top of Nations League group
Japan to continue supporting Bangladesh's development
Quader asks party men to remain alert against conspiracies
Japan to continue supporting Bangladesh’s development
Tinni's death: Jamirul gives confessional statement to Jhenidah court
N Korea unveils 'monster' new missile
Death penalty will be maximum punishment for rape: State Minister
32nd span of Padma Bridge likely to be installed Sunday
Most Read News
Stand against moral turpitude and social unrest
3rd time lucky for Shomi Kaiser?
Bangladeshi origin Dabirul made 'Order of the British Empire'
'Teen gang' member hacked dead in N'ganj; 2 held
COVID-19 deaths in country reach 5,500
BNP candidate Anisur boycotts election
Noakhali woman assault: PBI team visits spot with 3 accused
Masudur, Faruke made NILS IU president, secy
Japan to continue supporting Bangladesh's development
Tinni's death: Jamirul gives confessional statement to Jhenidah court
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft