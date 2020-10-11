Video
Sunday, 11 October, 2020, 10:03 AM
Home Sports

Siddikur's wish to play Olympics once again

Seeks government support

Published : Sunday, 11 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 83
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh star golfer Siddikur Rahman is hoping to play and do well in the event of coming Olympics and for that he requires support from the government, says the golfer to media on Saturday.
Siddikur has been busy for a few days in practice at the Savar Golf Course yet there is no event anytime soon.
The events of Asian Tours are postponed, one by one, and there is no certainty about anything in the ongoing Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic. For that reason, Siddikur wants to utilise the time and go to the United States of America (USA) to practice and take part in events like PGA Tour and other international events. This golfer says that he will need USD 160,000 for that purpose and already applied for the money to the Bangladesh Olympics Association (BOA). He is seeking attention from the government.
He said, "It is unlikely there may be any event very soon. So I want to go to America to utilise the time by practicing there and take part in some events. I have a dream to take part in the USA and European Tours. There are events going on and I want to participate."
Regarding his submitted budget, this golfer said, "I'm seeking attention of the BOA and the Ministry of Youth and Sports. Our Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is a sports loving person and I am seeking her kind support so that I can prepare myself and play the coming Olympics."


