Four matches decided in opener





In the day's opening match, Bangladesh Navy beat Joshe Fights Club by 89-34 points after leading the first half by 52-23 points.

Shamsuzzaman was the highest scorer with 22 points followed by Mithun who caged 12 points for Bangladesh Navy while Kistopher and Ishtiak caged ten and eight points respectively for Joshe Fights Club. In the day's second match, Dhumketu Club defeated Bangladesh Police team by 67-58 points after dominating the first half by 34-28 points.

Tareq was the highest scorer with 20 points and Sajid scored 10 points for Dhumketu while Rahim caged 36 points and Sajid scored 14 points for Bangladesh Police team. While in the day's third matches, Bangladesh Air Force outclassed Bokshibazar Club by 63-21 points after leading the first half by 34-10 points.

Sajid was the highest scorer with 17 points and Jubayer caged 14 points for the winners while Junayed and Samad scored equal nine points each for the losers.

Meanwhile the day's fourth and last match, the Grags outplayed Flame Boys Club by 65-51 points after dominating the first half by 27-15 points with Pranto was the highest scorer with 16 points for the Grage while Sadman caged 11 points for Flame Boys Clubs.

Earlier, Bangladesh Basketball Federation (BBF) president, Bangladesh Medical Association president and former lawmaker Dr Mostafa Jalal Mohiuddin formally inaugurated the meet as the chief guest while BBF vice president Mainul Ahasan Monju, BBF general secretary lieutenant commander (retd.) AK Sarkar and federation officials were present during the inauguration ceremony. A total of eight teams, split into two groups, are taking part in the competition, which is being held to celebrate the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Participating clubs:

Group A- Bangladesh Army, Dhumketu Club, Bangladesh Police and Joshe Fights Club.

Group B- Bangladesh Air Force, Bokshibazar Club, The Grags Club and Flame Boys Club. -BSS















