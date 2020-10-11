Video
Sunday, 11 October, 2020, 10:03 AM
Miraz blessed with a baby boy

Published : Sunday, 11 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44

Bangladesh national team all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz has become the father of a baby boy. He and his wife were blessed with the newborn baby on Saturday in a Dhaka hospital.
"Alhamdulillah- I am really happy to announce that I became the father of a son today. Please, keep my child in your prayers," Mehidy wrote on his social media page announcing his fatherhood.
To stay with his wife, Mehidy took a short leave from the ongoing camp of the Bangladesh national team.
He, however, will play in the BCB President's Cup starting from Sunday at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur.
Till the date, Mehidy represented Bangladesh in 22 Tests, 41 ODIs and 13 T20Is. He was a batsman during his age-level cricket.
But coming into the international circuit, he developed immensely as a bowler. He played a pivotal role when Bangladesh beat England in a Test match for the first time back in 2016.   -UNB


