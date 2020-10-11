Video
BCB President\'s Cup opener

Mahmudullah XI meets Najmul XI eying winning start

Published : Sunday, 11 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68
Sports Reporter

BCB President's Cup opener
Mahmudullah Riyad, Najmul Hossain and Tamim Iqbal pose on Saturday at Pan Pacific Sonargaon, Dhaka after unveiling the trophy of BCB President's Cup. photo: Courtesy

Mahmudullah Riyad, Najmul Hossain and Tamim Iqbal pose on Saturday at Pan Pacific Sonargaon, Dhaka after unveiling the trophy of BCB President's Cup. photo: Courtesy

Cricketers of Bangladesh are going to play competitive cricket today for the 1st time after the postponement of all domestic and international fixtures in March due to recurrent outbreak.
Mahmudullah XI and Najmul XI will lock the horns in the starter at 1:30pm (BST). Tamim XI is the 3rd side of the three-team intra-squad tournament. The Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur will host all the matches of the event.
Captains of the teams unveiled the trophy on Saturday at a hotel lobby in the city. All the captains are buoyant to clinch the title. "Expecting to be champions of course," Mahmudullah told reporters Saturday, "Ours is a very good side. From top-order to late-middle order, spinning side and pace bowling unit all are good. Overall ours is a balanced team".
The opponent skipper of the day's match Najmul Shanto also hoped to lift the trophy. He said, "We must play to become champions".  Shanto also claimed that his players are good in all three departments but fielding the most positive side.
Tamim Iqbal said, "We are a team playing in a tournament. So, we must think to be champions. But at the end of the day, the team that plays good cricket wins the title". The new ODI skipper of Bangladesh also said that he will miss the crowd at the ground.
Next group round matches are slated for October 13, 25, 17, 19 and 21. The final of the double-leg tournament will take place on October 23.
After the cancellation of Tigers' Sri Lanka tour down to quarantine spat between the boards, BCB decided to walk their own way to pick up cricket where they left off and arranged couple of two-day practice matches before staring the three-team affair.
In order to ensure participation of maximum players, teams feature National Team cricketers, players from the High Performance Unit and selected members of the 2020 ICC Under-19 World Cup champion squad. Each team has 15 members alongside three stand-bys.


