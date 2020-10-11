Video
Sunday, 11 October, 2020
BCB President\'s Cup

All players and staff tested Covid-19 negative

Published : Sunday, 11 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63
Sports Reporter

BCB President's CupBCB conducted Covid-19 test for 126 people including players, coaches, managers, supporting staff and hotel staff of Friday, report of which revealed on the following day. All of the Tigers team but two hotel staff tested Negative for the Novel Corona Virus attack.
"None of the cricketers, coaches, supporting staff and grounds men is positive. All of them tested negative," BCB's Sports Physician Dr Debashis Chowdhury told media on Saturday.
"Two staff of Hotel Sonargaon though reported Positive," he added.
The latest Covid-19 test was conducted ahead of the tree-team intra-squad tournament commencing today. The event will feature 51 cricketers including national tent, HP unit players and selected cricketers of ICC Under-19 World Cup winning team. Mahmudullah XI will engage with Najmul XI in the opening match of the tournament today.


