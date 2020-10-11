All players and staff tested Covid-19 negative





"None of the cricketers, coaches, supporting staff and grounds men is positive. All of them tested negative," BCB's Sports Physician Dr Debashis Chowdhury told media on Saturday.

"Two staff of Hotel Sonargaon though reported Positive," he added.

The latest Covid-19 test was conducted ahead of the tree-team intra-squad tournament commencing today. The event will feature 51 cricketers including national tent, HP unit players and selected cricketers of ICC Under-19 World Cup winning team. Mahmudullah XI will engage with Najmul XI in the opening match of the tournament today.















