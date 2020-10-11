A dress rehearsal for Tamim's captaincy





As he is one of the captains in the three teams of BCB president's Cup, he has the chance to experiment with various things like strategy and man management.

Tamim was due to start his stint as Bangladesh's permanent captain in ODI format with the one-off one-day match against Pakistan, which was postponed indefinitely due to the Covid-19 pandemic. So he couldn't make his captaincy debut.

For Tamim, earlier the Dhaka Premier League (DPL), in which he was appointed as the captain, was the platform to show his credential but due to Covid-19 pandemic, the league was postponed before he led the side in one match and won it.

To lead the side in domestic circuit is nothing new for Tamim who also led the domestic powerhouse Abahani Limited a couple of season ago.

However since he couldn't show his credential fully as captain in the DPL due to the pandemic, the BCB President's Cup provided him with another chance to show what he is capable of. And it's actually the nice platform since he will lead a side full of youngsters.

"The team who will play well in the ground, will win the game," Tamim said ahead of the tournament. "The cricket is back to the ground after a long time, so it will be a competitive tournament. A total of 50/60 players will play here and I think, we can gain many things on individual level from this tournament. For youngsters it's a good platform to showcase their talent."

Tamim said it would be a competitive tournament where his side won't leave an inch to become champions.

"Our main target is to clinch the trophy. But at the end, who will play better will become champions. We will miss the crowd who couldn't be present here due to pandemic situation. Our target is to play our best cricket," he remarked. -BSS

















