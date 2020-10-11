Video
Sunday, 11 October, 2020
Review decision on HSC exams: GM Quader

Published : Sunday, 11 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42

Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader on Saturday urged the government to review its decision not to hold the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations this year for the sake of meritorious students and the national interest.




"The government may reconsider its decision on the HSC examinations in the interest of the country, the nation and the meritorious students," he said.
The Jatiya Party chief said the important HSC examinations can be taken by maintaining the health hygiene rules for the proper evaluation of merits since all the offices and business establishments have been reopened.
GM Quader made the remarks while speaking at an organisational meeting of Jatiya Party's Kushtia district unit at its Chairman's Banani office.
He said the results can be prepared by evaluating the results of JSC and SSC examinations. "But the government can arrange the examinations for those who want to take part in it." On Wednesday, Education Minister Dipu Moni said the (HSC) and equivalent examinations will not be held this year and the results will be evaluated based on the students' JSC and SSC results.   -UNB



