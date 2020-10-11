Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 11 October, 2020, 10:02 AM
Advance Search
latest 3 die in Feni as train hits bus      
Home Back Page

Quader asks party men to stay alert to conspiracy

Published : Sunday, 11 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69
Staff Correspondent

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Saturday called upon the party leaders and workers to remain alert against conspiracies as a vested quarter is out to make their evil attempts to fish in the troubled water capitalizing on anti-rape movement.
He was addressing an extended meeting of Gazipur district unit of AL through a videoconferencing from his official residence on the parliament premises.
Quader, also Road Transport and Bridges Minister, said the government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has taken tougher stance not only against rape or violence on women rather it is taking actions against any sort of criminal activities, irregularities and corruption.
The AL general secretary said BNP is making their evil attempts to divert the anti-rape movement to a different direction to oust the government.
"BNP is carrying out their conspiracies to give a violent shape to a peaceful movement. The government remains alert about their plots and efforts are underway to identify those who are spreading rumors," he said.
He sounded a note of warning that if anybody carries out ill-efforts to create an unstable situation, the government will deal it with iron hand.
About the formation of committees of different organizational units of the party, he said tested and devoted workers must be evaluated while forming committees as wrongdoers and opportunists should not be given any room in the party.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Review decision on HSC exams: GM Quader
95 waterway accidents kill 149 in 3 months: Survey
Perpetrators enjoy political patronage: SUJON
British-BD centenarian Dabirul made OBE
Nagad to be assigned for primary student stipend distribution
Call to enact law to settle petty disputes at city corpn level
Quader asks party men to stay alert to conspiracy
UN urged to reinforce local NGOs with equal partnership


Latest News
3 die in Feni as train hits bus
Trump holds 1st public event since COVID-19 diagnosis
Spain edge Switzerland to stay top of Nations League group
Japan to continue supporting Bangladesh's development
Quader asks party men to remain alert against conspiracies
Japan to continue supporting Bangladesh’s development
Tinni's death: Jamirul gives confessional statement to Jhenidah court
N Korea unveils 'monster' new missile
Death penalty will be maximum punishment for rape: State Minister
32nd span of Padma Bridge likely to be installed Sunday
Most Read News
Stand against moral turpitude and social unrest
3rd time lucky for Shomi Kaiser?
Bangladeshi origin Dabirul made 'Order of the British Empire'
'Teen gang' member hacked dead in N'ganj; 2 held
COVID-19 deaths in country reach 5,500
BNP candidate Anisur boycotts election
Noakhali woman assault: PBI team visits spot with 3 accused
Masudur, Faruke made NILS IU president, secy
Japan to continue supporting Bangladesh's development
Tinni's death: Jamirul gives confessional statement to Jhenidah court
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft