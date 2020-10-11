Quader asks party men to stay alert to conspiracy





He was addressing an extended meeting of Gazipur district unit of AL through a videoconferencing from his official residence on the parliament premises.

Quader, also Road Transport and Bridges Minister, said the government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has taken tougher stance not only against rape or violence on women rather it is taking actions against any sort of criminal activities, irregularities and corruption.

The AL general secretary said BNP is making their evil attempts to divert the anti-rape movement to a different direction to oust the government.

"BNP is carrying out their conspiracies to give a violent shape to a peaceful movement. The government remains alert about their plots and efforts are underway to identify those who are spreading rumors," he said.

He sounded a note of warning that if anybody carries out ill-efforts to create an unstable situation, the government will deal it with iron hand.

About the formation of committees of different organizational units of the party, he said tested and devoted workers must be evaluated while forming committees as wrongdoers and opportunists should not be given any room in the party.















