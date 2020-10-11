Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 11 October, 2020, 10:02 AM
Advance Search
latest 3 die in Feni as train hits bus      
Home Business

Malaysia Airlines to shut down if restructuring plan fails

Published : Sunday, 11 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 10: Malaysia Airlines will have to shut down if its lessors decide not to back its latest restructuring plan, the airlines' group chief executive was quoted as saying on Saturday.
A group of leasing companies has rejected the airline's restructuring plan, bringing the state carrier closer to a showdown over its future, Reuters reported on Friday.
Malaysia Airlines group chief executive officer Izham Ismail said the group would have "no choice but to shut it down" if lessors decide against backing the restructuring plan.
"There are creditors who have agreed already. There are others still resisting, and another group still 50:50," Izham said in an interview with The Edge weekly.
"I need to get the 50:50 ones (on board) with those who have agreed. I understand quite a sizeable amount of creditors have agreed."
Izham said the plan was to restructure the airline's balance sheet over five years, achieving break-even in 2023 on the assumption that demand in the domestic and Southeast Asian markets returns to 2019 levels by the second and third quarters of 2022.
The plan will also require a fresh cash injection from shareholder, state fund Khazanah Nasional, to help the airline over the next 18 months.
Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG), the airline's parent company, did not immediately respond to a Reuters email seeking comment.
Lessors claiming to represent 70per cent of the airplanes and engines leased to the airline group have called the plan "inappropriate and fatally flawed" and pledged to challenge it, according to people familiar with the matter and a letter from a London law firm seen by Reuters.
Izham said the lessors will need to make a decision by Oct 11, so that the airline can decide whether to proceed with its restructuring plan or "execute Plan B".
Izham said Plan B could involve shifting Malaysia Airlines' air operator's certificate (AOC) to a new airline under a different name, or leveraging on the AOCs of sister airlines Firefly and MASwings.
"If you ask me, is Plan B credible? Of course, it is. We have all the skills sets in place."   -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
China Golden Week holiday pumps up tourism
Malaysia Airlines to shut down if restructuring plan fails
Germany's BASF sees swing to multi-billion euro loss in 3Q
India flips to premium as jewellers bank on festive revival
Salesforce to add 5.48 lakh direct jobs in India
RBI keeps rates unchanged, sees FY21 GDP shrinking 9.5pc
Iran's rial hits new low against dollar as economy reels
Africa needs $1.2t of financing to beat C-19 hit: IMF


Latest News
3 die in Feni as train hits bus
Trump holds 1st public event since COVID-19 diagnosis
Spain edge Switzerland to stay top of Nations League group
Japan to continue supporting Bangladesh's development
Quader asks party men to remain alert against conspiracies
Japan to continue supporting Bangladesh’s development
Tinni's death: Jamirul gives confessional statement to Jhenidah court
N Korea unveils 'monster' new missile
Death penalty will be maximum punishment for rape: State Minister
32nd span of Padma Bridge likely to be installed Sunday
Most Read News
Stand against moral turpitude and social unrest
3rd time lucky for Shomi Kaiser?
Bangladeshi origin Dabirul made 'Order of the British Empire'
'Teen gang' member hacked dead in N'ganj; 2 held
COVID-19 deaths in country reach 5,500
BNP candidate Anisur boycotts election
Noakhali woman assault: PBI team visits spot with 3 accused
Masudur, Faruke made NILS IU president, secy
Japan to continue supporting Bangladesh's development
Tinni's death: Jamirul gives confessional statement to Jhenidah court
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft