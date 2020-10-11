

RBI keeps rates unchanged, sees FY21 GDP shrinking 9.5pc

Governor Shaktikanta Das made it clear that he was prioritising growth, asserting that the economy will bounce back to positive territory in the fourth quarter with 0.5per cent growth, but overall for the current financial year, GDP will still decline by 9.5per cent.

The RBI's assessment on growth is in line with most agencies and economists and is closer to the World Bank's estimate of a 9.6per cent contraction for 2020-21 as the Covid-induced lockdown inflicts pain across sectors.

"Indian economy is entering into a decisive phase in the fight against the pandemic. Relative to pre-Covid levels, several highfrequency indicators are pointing to easing of contractions in various sectors of the economy and emergence of impulses of growth," Das said in his statement live-streamed on Internet platforms.

"By all indications, the deep contractions of Q1/2020-21 are behind us, silver linings are visible in flattening of the active case load curve across the country. Barring the incidence of a second wave, India stands poised to shrug off the deathly grip of the virus and renew its tryst with pre-Covid growth trajectory."

Announcing its decision to hold rates, the MPC said that it will look through the current high inflation. "While inflation has been above the tolerance band for several months, the MPC judges that the underlying factors are essentially supply shocks, which should dissipate over the ensuing months as the economy unlocks, supply chains are restored, and activity normalises," the RBI said in its statement.

Going ahead, prices are expected to ease in the fourth quarter. "Consumer price index inflation is projected at 6.8per cent for Q2/2020-21, at 5.4-4.5per cent for H2/2020-21 and 4.3per cent for Q1/2021-22, with risks broadly balanced," according to the statement.

On growth, the MPC said GDP in 2020-21 is expected to contract at -9.5per cent, with risks tilted to the downside: -9.8per cent in Q2/2020- 21, -5.6per cent in the third quarter, and 0.5per cent in the fourth quarter. GDP growth for the first quarter of 2021-22 is placed at 20.6per cent. "I have always dared to be an optimist. Believing firmly in the ability of humankind to overcome the pandemic. In the months gone by when Covid razed in fury across the world, our hopefulness might have appeared impudent like a flame flickering amidst gathering storms. Today there is a turn in the print which suggests that it is not impudent to dream of a brighter tomorrow even in the bleakest of time," said Das.

The governor said the central bank would continue to retain its accommodative policy for the whole of 2020-21 and well into 2021-22. According to bankers, despite the 9.5per cent decline forecast by the governor, the RBI has given an overall positive outlook. -TNN



























MUMBAI, Oct 10: The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) monetary policy committee on Friday voted unanimously to keep key interest rates unchanged but the central bank unleashed steps to reduce borrowing costs by making it cheaper for banks to provide highvalue home loans and announced a Rs 1-lakh-crore liquidity infusion.Governor Shaktikanta Das made it clear that he was prioritising growth, asserting that the economy will bounce back to positive territory in the fourth quarter with 0.5per cent growth, but overall for the current financial year, GDP will still decline by 9.5per cent.The RBI's assessment on growth is in line with most agencies and economists and is closer to the World Bank's estimate of a 9.6per cent contraction for 2020-21 as the Covid-induced lockdown inflicts pain across sectors."Indian economy is entering into a decisive phase in the fight against the pandemic. Relative to pre-Covid levels, several highfrequency indicators are pointing to easing of contractions in various sectors of the economy and emergence of impulses of growth," Das said in his statement live-streamed on Internet platforms."By all indications, the deep contractions of Q1/2020-21 are behind us, silver linings are visible in flattening of the active case load curve across the country. Barring the incidence of a second wave, India stands poised to shrug off the deathly grip of the virus and renew its tryst with pre-Covid growth trajectory."Announcing its decision to hold rates, the MPC said that it will look through the current high inflation. "While inflation has been above the tolerance band for several months, the MPC judges that the underlying factors are essentially supply shocks, which should dissipate over the ensuing months as the economy unlocks, supply chains are restored, and activity normalises," the RBI said in its statement.Going ahead, prices are expected to ease in the fourth quarter. "Consumer price index inflation is projected at 6.8per cent for Q2/2020-21, at 5.4-4.5per cent for H2/2020-21 and 4.3per cent for Q1/2021-22, with risks broadly balanced," according to the statement.On growth, the MPC said GDP in 2020-21 is expected to contract at -9.5per cent, with risks tilted to the downside: -9.8per cent in Q2/2020- 21, -5.6per cent in the third quarter, and 0.5per cent in the fourth quarter. GDP growth for the first quarter of 2021-22 is placed at 20.6per cent. "I have always dared to be an optimist. Believing firmly in the ability of humankind to overcome the pandemic. In the months gone by when Covid razed in fury across the world, our hopefulness might have appeared impudent like a flame flickering amidst gathering storms. Today there is a turn in the print which suggests that it is not impudent to dream of a brighter tomorrow even in the bleakest of time," said Das.The governor said the central bank would continue to retain its accommodative policy for the whole of 2020-21 and well into 2021-22. According to bankers, despite the 9.5per cent decline forecast by the governor, the RBI has given an overall positive outlook. -TNN