Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 11 October, 2020, 10:01 AM
Advance Search
latest 3 die in Feni as train hits bus      
Home Business

Africa needs $1.2t of financing to beat C-19 hit: IMF

Published : Sunday, 11 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36

WASHINGTON, Oct 10: African countries will need $1.2 trillion through 2023 to repair the economic damage inflicted by the coronavirus pandemic, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said Friday.
About $345 billion in financing has not yet been pledged, Georgieva said in a speech, while commitments from official lenders and international institutions cover less than a quarter of the projected need.
"All of us -- countries and institutions -- must do more to support Africa to cope with the next phase, which is building a recovery from this crisis," Georgieva said.
The Washington-based crisis lender estimates Africa will see its GDP contract 2.5 per cent in 2020, one of the worst downturns the continent has ever seen. And while recovery will begin next year, pre-crisis levels of growth won't be reached until 2022.
With private sector financing limited, the IMF projects a funding gap of $44 billion for this year alone, and 43 million people could be pushed into extreme poverty on the continent, wiping out five years of progress in poverty reduction.   -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
China Golden Week holiday pumps up tourism
Malaysia Airlines to shut down if restructuring plan fails
Germany's BASF sees swing to multi-billion euro loss in 3Q
India flips to premium as jewellers bank on festive revival
Salesforce to add 5.48 lakh direct jobs in India
RBI keeps rates unchanged, sees FY21 GDP shrinking 9.5pc
Iran's rial hits new low against dollar as economy reels
Africa needs $1.2t of financing to beat C-19 hit: IMF


Latest News
3 die in Feni as train hits bus
Trump holds 1st public event since COVID-19 diagnosis
Spain edge Switzerland to stay top of Nations League group
Japan to continue supporting Bangladesh's development
Quader asks party men to remain alert against conspiracies
Japan to continue supporting Bangladesh’s development
Tinni's death: Jamirul gives confessional statement to Jhenidah court
N Korea unveils 'monster' new missile
Death penalty will be maximum punishment for rape: State Minister
32nd span of Padma Bridge likely to be installed Sunday
Most Read News
Stand against moral turpitude and social unrest
3rd time lucky for Shomi Kaiser?
Bangladeshi origin Dabirul made 'Order of the British Empire'
'Teen gang' member hacked dead in N'ganj; 2 held
COVID-19 deaths in country reach 5,500
BNP candidate Anisur boycotts election
Noakhali woman assault: PBI team visits spot with 3 accused
Masudur, Faruke made NILS IU president, secy
Japan to continue supporting Bangladesh's development
Tinni's death: Jamirul gives confessional statement to Jhenidah court
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft