Vivo launches smartphone with new technology





Usually a phone can focus the object from 35-40cm distance, but due to eye autofocus technology, Vivo V20 can focus from 15cm to above distance. The Eye Autofocus technology can track and focus on moving objects too for clearer selfies.

Now Bangladeshi users can place pre-order for this smartphone from till October 15. The device is priced at Tk 32,990, according to a press release.

The astounding 64MP Main Rear Camera, 8MP Multi-Function Camera (Super Wide Angle/Bokeh/Super Macro), and 2MP Mono Camera setup delivers ultra-clear and high definition photography experience. The device has an industry-leading 44MP selfie camera with Eye Autofocus feature. Due its super wide angle and super night mode Vivo V20 can deliver high definition quality and clarity in every shot.

Vivo V20 has the of dual video recording with the front and rear camera at the same time. These amazing features will be supportive for content creators and online classes. Moreover, the 4K selfie video mode truly makes the user the focus of the frame by creating amazing personalized videos in incredible 4K resolution.

Another unique feature of this device is sliminess. The device stands out for its 7.38mm ultra-sleek design and which will be the sleekest phone in country's market. Currently the sleekest phone in the market has 7.48mm sleek design.

Vivo V20 are available in two fashionable colors - midnight jazz and sunset melody - both are inspired by the mysterious beauty of nature.





























