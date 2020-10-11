10-day online shopping festival begins in city





Fourteen local e-commerce entities are participating in the event jointly organised by bKash and e-Commerce Association of Bangladesh (e-CAB).

The "10-10" shopping festival with the slogan 'Keeping the local currency at home' was inaugurated by post and telecommunications minister Mustafa Jabbar.

He said, "We (the country) have entered into the world of fourth industrial revolution (4IR). All traditional systems of business will become digitise one day."

The online shopping festival will help e-commerce business flourish in the country, Mr Jabbar added.

He said the domestic e-commerce entities have played a key role in gaining consumer confidence in the e-commerce sector.

"The e-CAB has played a leading role in moving the sector forward when many people were highly skeptical about the success of local e-commerce venture.

At the event, e-CAB president Shami Kaiser said the e-commerce sector will thrive through this online show.

The participating e-commerce entities have declared several discounts and offers like free delivery of goods to the customers' doorsteps during the festival.

They are now offering a 10-per cent instant discount if payment for goods purchase by an online customer is made by bKash.

Besides, 50-per cent plus discount, buy one and get one free, flash sales and so many attractive things are on offer during the fest.

The participants will also present different gifts and make offers through live video programmes daily.

UNB adds: The interested customers can visit the websites of the e-commerce entities to buy their desired products.

The participants are Rokomari (www.rokomari.com), AjkerDeal (www.ajkerdeal.com), Chaldal (www.chaldal.com), Priyoshop (www.priyoshop.com), Pickaboo (www.pickaboo.com), TheMall (www.themallbd.com), Bangla Shoppers (www.banglashoppers.com), Styline (www.stylinecollection.com), Xtra (www.xtragift.com), DiabetesStore (www.diabetesstore.com.bd), Leisfita (www.leisfita.com), Bdshop (www.bdshop.com), KhaasFood (www.khassfood.com) and Othoba (www.othoba.com).

All the information regarding the festival is available on http://tenten.com.bd/ and https://www.facebook.com/megashoppingfestival.



























