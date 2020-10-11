Samsung eyes $1 billion sales from its e-store in 2 years





sales in India through its own store recently, close rival Samsung is also going on an overdrive on its self-owned online channel, eyeing sales of over $1 billion in the next two years by offering special privileges and exclusive online-only products.

The push for Samsung comes in even as the company is strengthening its relationship with third-party online retailers such as Flipkart where it is bringing in a new range of smartphones.

"The online business for Samsung has been growing strongly, and we have seen the contribution of online sales (company-owned and third-party) to overall smartphone volumes double to 30per cent from the 15per cent recorded earlier," Samsung India senior VP Asim Warsi told TOI.

Warsi said the online business has been growing faster than offline, with the trend getting stronger during the lockdown period

and post-Covid era, where traffic at brick-and-mortar stores and malls has been restricted. The company has been running an online store in India for the past few years, but this is not exclusive to mobile phones as it caters to the overall electronics and consumer durables portfolio of Samsung.

The Samsung.com store offers schemes such as referral programme, student programme and other benefits to attract customers, enhancing value proposition when compared to other sales channels. Warsi said Samsung is targeting 10per cent of its overall business in mobiles and consumer electronics through its own online channel.

Apple too has also got an encouraging start to its online store, and plans to follow this through its exclusive company-owned mega offline stores, the first of which is likely to come up in Mumbai. -TNN



































