Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 11 October, 2020, 10:01 AM
Advance Search
latest 3 die in Feni as train hits bus      
Home Business

Samsung eyes $1 billion sales from its e-store in 2 years

Published : Sunday, 11 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31

NEW DELHI, Oct 10: Apple and Samsung are set for a mega clash for smartphone customers through their exclusive online stores. As Apple began online
sales in India through its own store recently, close rival Samsung is also going on an overdrive on its self-owned online channel, eyeing sales of over $1 billion in the next two years by offering special privileges and exclusive online-only products.
The push for Samsung comes in even as the company is strengthening its relationship with third-party online retailers such as Flipkart where it is bringing in a new range of smartphones.
"The online business for Samsung has been growing strongly, and we have seen the contribution of online sales (company-owned and third-party) to overall smartphone volumes double to 30per cent from the 15per cent recorded earlier," Samsung India senior VP Asim Warsi told TOI.
Warsi said the online business has been growing faster than offline, with the trend getting stronger during the lockdown period
and post-Covid era, where traffic at brick-and-mortar stores and malls has been restricted. The company has been running an online store in India for the past few years, but this is not exclusive to mobile phones as it caters to the overall electronics and consumer durables portfolio of Samsung.
The Samsung.com store offers schemes such as referral programme, student programme and other benefits to attract customers, enhancing value proposition when compared to other sales channels. Warsi said Samsung is targeting 10per cent of its overall business in mobiles and consumer electronics through its own online channel.
Apple too has also got an encouraging start to its online store, and plans to follow this through its exclusive company-owned mega offline stores, the first of which is likely to come up in Mumbai.   -TNN


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
China Golden Week holiday pumps up tourism
Malaysia Airlines to shut down if restructuring plan fails
Germany's BASF sees swing to multi-billion euro loss in 3Q
India flips to premium as jewellers bank on festive revival
Salesforce to add 5.48 lakh direct jobs in India
RBI keeps rates unchanged, sees FY21 GDP shrinking 9.5pc
Iran's rial hits new low against dollar as economy reels
Africa needs $1.2t of financing to beat C-19 hit: IMF


Latest News
3 die in Feni as train hits bus
Trump holds 1st public event since COVID-19 diagnosis
Spain edge Switzerland to stay top of Nations League group
Japan to continue supporting Bangladesh's development
Quader asks party men to remain alert against conspiracies
Japan to continue supporting Bangladesh’s development
Tinni's death: Jamirul gives confessional statement to Jhenidah court
N Korea unveils 'monster' new missile
Death penalty will be maximum punishment for rape: State Minister
32nd span of Padma Bridge likely to be installed Sunday
Most Read News
Stand against moral turpitude and social unrest
3rd time lucky for Shomi Kaiser?
Bangladeshi origin Dabirul made 'Order of the British Empire'
'Teen gang' member hacked dead in N'ganj; 2 held
COVID-19 deaths in country reach 5,500
BNP candidate Anisur boycotts election
Noakhali woman assault: PBI team visits spot with 3 accused
Masudur, Faruke made NILS IU president, secy
Japan to continue supporting Bangladesh's development
Tinni's death: Jamirul gives confessional statement to Jhenidah court
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft