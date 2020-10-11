Square Toiletries launches shower gel

Square Toiletries Ltd recently launched "Rain Shower - Bath and Shower Gel" for the first time in Bangladesh.

The"Rain Shower - Bath and Shower Gel" will provide a refreshing experience just like bathing in the rain.

It not only cleans body but also makes skin soft and beautiful. Due to its gel formulation, Rain Shower is easy to wash out and keeps the skin moisturized. Also, the Rain Shower is perfectly suitable for local weather and skin.

"Rain Shower- Bath and Shower Gel" is available in 250 ml pack at only 260 TK. It is currently available in various super shops, cosmetic stores and popular e-commerce sites including Priyoshop, Shajgoj, Daraj etc.















