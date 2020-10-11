Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 11 October, 2020, 10:01 AM
Advance Search
latest 3 die in Feni as train hits bus      
Home Business

Ending lockdowns no guarantee of quick economic rebound: IMF

Published : Sunday, 11 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51

Ending lockdowns no guarantee of quick economic rebound: IMF

Ending lockdowns no guarantee of quick economic rebound: IMF

WASHINGTON, Oct 10:  Business shutdowns amid the coronavirus pandemic imposed an economic cost, but removing restrictions is no guarantee of a quick recovery unless the virus is defeated, the IMF said Thursday.
Voluntary social distancing played nearly as large a role in the economic impact of Covid-19 as the forced restrictions, the IMF said in its World Economic Outlook (WEO) chapter on lockdown effects.
Using mobility data from Google and Vodafone, the report found that voluntary social distancing made an "important contribution" to the recession, which "should caution against expecting a quick economic rebound once lockdowns are lifted."
"This is especially relevant for countries that lift lockdowns prematurely, when infections are still relatively high," the IMF said.
Despite the short-term economic costs, lockdowns may lead to a faster economic recovery by containing the virus and reducing voluntary social distancing, according to the research.
But the IMF rejected the debate as a simple tradeoff between lives and livelihoods, since rising infection rates hit the economy as well, making people less willing to venture out.
"By bringing infections under control, lockdowns may thus pave the way to a faster economic recovery as people feel more comfortable about resuming normal activities," the report said.
The Washington-based crisis lender in June projected a nearly five per cent global recession this year, but IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva this week said new data show the situation is "less dire" although certainly not rosy.
The IMF is due to release the updated WEO forecasts on Tuesday.
The report showed strict lockdowns early in the pandemic were more effective in containing the spread of the illness, and could be lifted sooner, compared to restrictions imposed after the case level had risen.
But the authors caution that "as long as significant health risks persist, economic activity is likely to remain subdued."
They repeated Georgieva's call for officials to resist the impulse to withdraw policy support too quickly and instead should "preserve spending on social safety nets."
That said, governments should implement measures that support economic activity while continuing social distancing, including work-from-home programs.   -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
China Golden Week holiday pumps up tourism
Malaysia Airlines to shut down if restructuring plan fails
Germany's BASF sees swing to multi-billion euro loss in 3Q
India flips to premium as jewellers bank on festive revival
Salesforce to add 5.48 lakh direct jobs in India
RBI keeps rates unchanged, sees FY21 GDP shrinking 9.5pc
Iran's rial hits new low against dollar as economy reels
Africa needs $1.2t of financing to beat C-19 hit: IMF


Latest News
3 die in Feni as train hits bus
Trump holds 1st public event since COVID-19 diagnosis
Spain edge Switzerland to stay top of Nations League group
Japan to continue supporting Bangladesh's development
Quader asks party men to remain alert against conspiracies
Japan to continue supporting Bangladesh’s development
Tinni's death: Jamirul gives confessional statement to Jhenidah court
N Korea unveils 'monster' new missile
Death penalty will be maximum punishment for rape: State Minister
32nd span of Padma Bridge likely to be installed Sunday
Most Read News
Stand against moral turpitude and social unrest
3rd time lucky for Shomi Kaiser?
Bangladeshi origin Dabirul made 'Order of the British Empire'
'Teen gang' member hacked dead in N'ganj; 2 held
COVID-19 deaths in country reach 5,500
BNP candidate Anisur boycotts election
Noakhali woman assault: PBI team visits spot with 3 accused
Masudur, Faruke made NILS IU president, secy
Japan to continue supporting Bangladesh's development
Tinni's death: Jamirul gives confessional statement to Jhenidah court
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft